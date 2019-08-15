Medical Marijuana, Inc. Reports $20.7 Million in Revenue in Q2 2019, Up 30% Year-Over-Year in Financial Results

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2019, and provided an overview of recent operational highlights.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Highlights

Record revenue of $20.7 million in the second quarter of 2019, a 30.8% increase over the same quarter in 2018;

in the second quarter of 2019, a 30.8% increase over the same quarter in 2018; 13 of 14 quarters of sequential revenue growth;

Generated $1.4 million of cash from operations, with total cash balance increasing to $5.4 million at quarter end;

of cash from operations, with total cash balance increasing to at quarter end; Gross Profit of $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, a 61% increase over the same quarter in 2018;

in the second quarter of 2019, a 61% increase over the same quarter in 2018; Adjusted EBITDA of $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 129% over the same quarter in 2018;

in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 129% over the same quarter in 2018; Cost of Goods Sold decreased as a percentage of sales from 39% in Q2 of 2018 to 26% in Q2 of 2019, resulting in gross profit margins increasing 74% as compared to 60% in Q2 2018;

General & Administrative expenses decreased from 21% of sales in Q2 2018 to 16% of sales revenue in Q2 of 2019;

Net Ordinary Income for the period was $877,964 ; compared to a LOSS of $2 million in the same period last year;

; compared to a LOSS of in the same period last year; The Company's CEO Dr. Stuart Titus was chosen as one of 65 speakers to present oral comments at the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA)'s public hearing discussing products containing cannabis-derived compounds;

was chosen as one of 65 speakers to present oral comments at the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA)'s public hearing discussing products containing cannabis-derived compounds; Subsidiary Kannaway® was recognized by Direct Selling News as one of the top revenue-generating direct selling companies on the 2019 DSN Global 100 list;

Subsidiary Kannaway®, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Medium Company of the Year – Health Products & Services category in The 17 th Annual American Business Awards®;

Annual American Business Awards®; The Company reached a major milestone for long-term stability testing on its flagship THC-free cannabidiol (CBD) oil product Real Scientific Hemp Oil-X™ (RSHO-X™);

Subsidiary Kannaway® began pre-marketing initiatives in Japan ahead of significant expected growth.

"We are excited to continue our tremendous sequential success with the second quarter of 2019 proving to be the largest sales revenue quarter in the history of our Company," said Dr. Stuart Titus, Chief Executive Officer of Medical Marijuana, Inc. "As the world continues to become more receptive to learning about the benefits of hemp-derived CBD, we are enthusiastic about being at the forefront of the global cannabis industry which, according to Arcview Market Research, could be worth $57 billion by 2027."

Operating Results – Q2 2019 Compared to Q2 2018

Sales for the second quarter of 2019 exceeded $20.6 million, an increase of more than 30% over Q2 2018. Second quarter sales growth reflects the Company's international and domestic expansion into all sales channels, including direct-to-consumer, wholesale and direct selling channels.

The Company reported net ordinary income of $877,964 in the second quarter of 2019, compared to a LOSS of $2 million in the second quarter of the prior year.

The Company executed on a strategic profitability and sales growth plan that resulted in gross margins increasing from 61% in Q2 of 2018 to 74% in Q2 of 2019 as well as decreased General & Administrative Expenses as they relate to percentage of sales revenue.

"We hope that these impressive results excite our valued shareholders and look forward to providing more transparency and accountability moving forward," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. COO Blake Schroeder. "Our number one priority is profitability and we are not only reaching our quarterly goals for this but are surpassing them."

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 was $1.5 million or 7.4% of net revenue, compared to $0.7 million or 4.2% of net revenue, in the second quarter of 2018.

Finally, the Company generated $1.9 million of cash flow, with total cash balance increasing to $5.4 million at quarter end.

Financial Data: Q2 2019 Compared to Q2 2018 Numbers

Gross Revenue:

Q2 2019 – $20.7 million

Q2 2018 – $15.8 million

Cost of Goods Sold:

Q2 2019 – $5.3 million, which represents 25.7% of sales

Q2 2018 – $6.2 million, which represents 39.5% of sales

Gross Profit:

Q2 2019 – $15.3 million

Q2 2018 – $9.6 million

Gross Margin:

Q2 2019 – 74.3%

Q2 2018 – 60.6%

Sales & Marketing Expense (includes direct selling commissions):

Q2 2019 – $10.9 million, which represents 53% of sales

Q2 2018 – $8.2 million, which represents 52% of sales

General & Administrative Expense:

Q2 2019 – $3.5 million, which represents 16.9% of sales

Q2 2018 – $3.4 million, which represents 21.6% of sales

Net Ordinary Income/(Loss):

Q2 2019 – $.09 million

Q2 2018 – ($2.0 million)

Net Income/(Loss):

Q2 2019 – ($15.0 million)

Q2 2018 – ($21.1 million)

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results Thursday, Aug. 15, at 4:30 pm EST/1:30 pm PST. Investors interested in attending the conference call can dial 1-857-232-0157 and enter access code 422095. For those unable to attend the conference call, a replay will be available at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/tag/mjna/ shortly after the call has concluded.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Andrew Hard

Chief Executive Officer CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

P. (858) 283-4016

Investors@medicalmarijuanainc.com

SOURCE Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cmwmedia.com

