Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiaries HempMeds®, HempMeds® Mexico and HempMeds® Brasil Announce July 2019 as the Largest Sales Bookings Month in Company History

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that the Company's subsidiary HempMeds® , including its operations in the U.S., Mexico and Brazil, had its largest-ever (unaudited) sales bookings month in the Company's history in July 2019.

This growth is a part of a current larger trend in overall cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) market expansion. Leading cannabis researchers at BDS Analytics and Arcview Market Research project that the collective market for CBD sales in the U.S. will surpass $20 billion by 2024.

"HempMeds is a large part of our strategy in being a Company of Firsts," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "While many know that HempMeds is the first distributor of CBD hemp oil products in the U.S., HempMeds also received the first-ever federal government approvals to import CBD products into both Mexico and Brazil. Since receiving those historic approvals, we have been excited and humbled to watch large new foreign markets develop and to lead the way with HempMeds Mexico and HempMeds Brasil."

HempMeds® has achieved significant accomplishments recently including securing over 100 new retail partners, expanding its CBD-infused Personal Care Line for skin and hair, and launching its Everyday Wellness Line of functional CBD supplements for digestive, sleep and immune support. HempMeds® Brasil also recently hosted its third series of cannabinoid medicine courses in São Paulo to educate doctors in the country about the many possible uses for CBD.

"We've been hard at work further innovating our brand offerings and are seeing great results by driving home the HempMeds promise to be your trusted CBD source. This fundamentally guides our commitment to develop innovative, highest-quality and effective natural products," said HempMeds® President Todd Morrow. "We have many exciting announcements slated for the second half of the year and hope to broaden our customer base significantly with more new product announcements and retail partnerships."

Accomplishments also include HempMeds® obtaining positive news coverage in several national and international news outlets including Benzinga, Medium, San Francisco Chronicle, Trend Hunter, Drugstore News, The National Marijuana News, Parade Magazine, and many more.

About HempMeds®

HempMeds® is a corporate portfolio company of Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) and the Company's exclusive master distributor and contracted marketing company, handling sales and distribution.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds® ; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

