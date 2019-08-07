Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Dixie Botanicals® Announces Launch of Watermelon-Flavored CBD Gummies

Dixie Botanicals® CBD Gummies offer 10 mg of the Company's hemp-derived CBD isolate in each gummy and are tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-free. These gummies are minimally processed and have undergone a Triple Lab Tested™ process to verify they are free of contaminants and contain reliable levels of CBD.

"According to a recent report by the Brightfield Group, the U.S. market for foods and beverages containing hemp-derived CBD could be worth up to $2.5 billion by 2023 – that's 10.5% of the $23.7 billion estimated for the market for all CBD products," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "As we continue to innovate, we will also continue to stay abreast of these types of market trends and shifting consumer demands. These new gummies allow us to do just that."

CBD gummies have become a highly sought-after CBD product and, according to Google's Annual Search Data Report, they were the third most searched food term in the U.S. on Google in 2018. The U.S. CBD gummy market grew by 925 percent in 2018 alone, presenting a key market opportunity for this new product.

Dixie Botanicals® products are created using CBD oil or isolate extracted from non-GMO hemp plants.

Dixie Botanicals® CBD Gummies come individually wrapped and do not require refrigeration for quick, pre-measured CBD on-the-go. They are available for sale in 10-count packs for $19.99 or 30-count jars for $49.99. These gummies are available for purchase at https://www.dixiebotanicals.com/ and for wholesale retailers throughout the U.S. at http://www.hempmedspx.com.

About Dixie Botanicals®

Regarded as one of the most well recognized brands in the industry, Dixie Botanicals® offers innovative hemp oil products for health-conscious consumers. Our formulation experts include scientists, clinical herbalists and nutritionists who work to integrate our hemp oil into a variety of unique products. Dixie Botanicals™ products contain naturally occurring cannabidiol (CBD) hemp oil from the mature stalk of the industrial hemp plant. We test and analyze our products from seed to shelf, ensuring that every natural product we offer is free from contaminants and of the highest quality possible. (Click to view testing information.) For more information, visit: www.DixieBotanicals.com.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

