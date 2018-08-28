Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Dixie Botanicals® Announces Release of its First-Ever CBD Gel Capsules

Dixie Botanicals® CBD Gel Caps are each filled with the company's award-winning full-spectrum hemp oil containing 25 mg of CBD and medium chain triglyceride (MCT) oil derived from wholesome coconut oil to boost absorption. The gel caps are all-natural, minimally processed and have undergone a Triple Lab Tested™ process to verify they are free of contaminants and contain reliable levels of CBD.

"The company is excited to introduce this convenient, on-the-go supplement to our line of premium CBD products," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We hope that the CBD gel caps make it as easy as possible for everyone to get their daily dose of CBD."

Dixie Botanicals® CBD Gel Caps come in compact 30-count packs, making them a convenient, pre-measured, on-the-go supplement. These gel capsules eliminate the need to measure servings, don't require refrigeration, and are easy to incorporate into an already-existing vitamin and supplement routine.

Dixie Botanicals® products are created using CBD oil extracted from non-GMO hemp plants. These plants are grown in Europe, free of herbicides, pesticides and chemical fertilizers, providing consumers with the purest product available. As a nutritional supplement, it's an incredible source of omega fatty acids, vitamins, amino acids, chlorophyll, and terpenes.

About Dixie Botanicals®

Regarded as one of the most well recognized brands in the industry, Dixie Botanicals® offers innovative hemp oil products for health-conscious consumers. Our formulation experts include scientists, clinical herbalists and nutritionists who work to integrate our hemp oil into a variety of unique products. Dixie Botanicals™ products contain naturally occurring cannabidiol (CBD) hemp oil from the mature stalk of the industrial hemp plant. We test and analyze our products from seed to shelf, ensuring that every natural product we offer is free from contaminants and of the highest quality possible. (Click to view testing information.) For more information, visit: www.DixieBotanicals.com.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE



Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

