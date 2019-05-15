Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Dixie Botanicals® Launches New Natural Orange-Flavored CBD Tincture

"Dixie Botanicals continues to bring consumer-friendly, great-tasting CBD products to the market with the intent of making it as easy as possible for people to nourish their endogenous cannabinoid system," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We hope that the large variety in products that this brand offers can help us reach many consumers with a variety of flavor and delivery method preferences."

Dixie Botanicals® products are created using CBD oil extracted from non-GMO hemp plants. These plants are grown in Europe, free of herbicides, pesticides and chemical fertilizers, providing consumers with the purest product available. The company's CBD products provide an incredible source of omega fatty acids, vitamins, amino acids, chlorophyll, and terpenes.

Dixie Botanicals® CBD Isolate Tincture is available for purchase at DixieBotanicals.com for $38.99 per bottle.

About Dixie Botanicals®

Launched in 2012, Dixie Botanicals® was the first mainstream hemp-based CBD brand available on the market. Regarded as one of the most well-recognized brands in the industry, Dixie Botanicals® offers innovative CBD hemp oil products for active consumers who are looking perform at their best. Dixie Botanicals™ products contain naturally occurring cannabidiol (CBD) hemp oil from the mature stalk of the industrial hemp plant. All our products are Triple Lab Tested™, ensuring that every natural product we offer is free from contaminants and of the highest quality possible. For more information, visit: www.DixieBotanicals.com .

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Andrew Hard

Chief Executive Officer

CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

SOURCE Medical Marijuana, Inc.

