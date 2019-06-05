Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Adds New CBD-Infused Products to Personal Care Line

Research firm Jeffries estimates that the CBD beauty category could reach $25 billion globally and will amass 15 percent of the total skin care market within the next decade. Future Market Insights stated in a recent report that the CBD skin care market alone is estimated to be valued at more than $645 million in 2019.

"We have a long history of being a pioneer in the CBD industry and want to continue to be recognized as a leader in industry trends with these new products," said HempMeds® President Todd Morrow. "These additions make the Personal Care Line all-encompassing and are designed to give people more power to make their own choices on how they will utilize CBD in their everyday lives."

HempMeds® Personal Care Line initially launched in April 2019 on International Women's Day and due to the positive response the company received about these products and feedback from customers who were looking for more topical options, HempMeds® made the strategic decision to add a Soothing Body Balm, a revitalized version of HempMeds® Active Relief Roll-On, and an Essential Body Oil.

All of the products in the line are expertly formulated to combine botanical extracts such as beeswax, almond oil, jojoba, goji berry, peppermint, and licorice root with HempMeds® nourishing hemp oil extract. In addition to these new additions, the company's Personal Care Line features shampoo, conditioner, body wash, and body lotion.

"It's very exciting to see the tremendous growth in popularity of CBD in beauty products and the research that is being done to provide evidence for its topical benefits," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "As we saw during last week's FDA hearing on CBD products, there is no sign in the popularity of this ingredient slowing down any time soon."

Products added to the Personal Care Line include:

HempMeds® Soothing Body Balm: Almond Oil, Beeswax, Ginseng and Ginger Root are infused with 50 mg of CBD isolate to deliver a variety of restorative and replenishing effects in this body balm. HempMeds® Soothing Body Balm is small enough to fit in a purse or backpack but is designed to be long-lasting as a one-time use only requires a small amount of balm.

HempMeds® Active Relief Roll-On: This topical cooling product is formulated with natural herbal extracts, menthol and 50 mg of CBD isolate to provide a quick dry formula and light mint scent. Designed for on-the-go consumers, HempMeds® Active Relief Roll-On can help calm tired, overworked muscles and address the joint stiffness and discomfort that come with everyday exertion.

HempMeds® Essential Body Oil: Consumers and massage therapists can add this essential body oil to any massage or therapy session to add value and additional benefits for skin, muscles and overall body wellbeing. HempMeds® Essential Body Oil offers 500 mg of CBD per bottle and can help consumers address dry, cracked skin.

For more information about HempMeds, please visit www.hempmedspx.com.

About HempMeds®

HempMeds® is a corporate portfolio company of Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) and the Company's exclusive master distributor and contracted marketing company, handling sales and distribution.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Andrew Hard

Chief Executive Officer

CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

SOURCE Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.medicalmarijuanainc.com

