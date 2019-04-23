Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® and Charitable Partner ECHO Connection Announce Sponsorship of Harper's Heroes First Annual Gala

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, today announced that its subsidiary HempMeds®, alongside charitable partner ECHO Connection, will sponsor Harper's Heroes First Annual Gala in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, April 27.

"At HempMeds, we believe in doing everything we can to improve the health and wellness of all," said HempMeds® President Todd Morrow. "In addition to our education initiatives to help consumers learn about cannabidiol (CBD), we are honored to be able to support other educational events such as Harper's Heroes Gala to Heroes Gala which assists in sharing important research information."

The Hope4Harper Foundation was created in memory of Harper Elle Howard, the little girl with CDKL5 epilepsy who helped bring medical marijuana to Latin America , and lost her battle to a CDKL5 disorder on Jan. 8, 2016. According to the International Foundation for CDKL5 Research, there are fewer than 1,000 diagnosed cases of this rare, life-threatening genetic disorder worldwide, with one in 22 people diagnosed with epilepsy. Additionally, Harper's brain is the first to be donated to CDKL5 research in another effort to help find a cure.

For the past seven years, Hope4Harper has organized an annual Run 4 Hope Festival and 5K but this year the organization has decided to create this gala to pay tribute to everyone who has helped, and continues to help, Harper's legacy live on. Researchers from both organizations studying Harper's brain and deep tissue, The Jensen Lab at Penn Medicine and the University of California San Diego Salk Institute Muotri Lab, will be in attendance and will be presenting on how Harper's brain continues to make a significant impact on science.

"The Harper's Heroes Gala is my way of giving back to what hemp CBD products gave to Harper and continues to give to my family," said Penny Howard, mother of Harper and founder of Hope4Harper. "We want to continue spreading awareness of CDKL5 and the treatments available for those patients and their families. We are very thankful for our sponsors at this year's event, especially ECHO Connection who gave Hope4Harper its first-ever brain research grant."

The event, hosted by Hope4Harper, a non-profit organization that aims to raise awareness about CDKL5 epilepsy, is free thanks to its many sponsors such as HempMeds®. Free food, drinks casino tables and a prize raffle will be available for attendees to enjoy.

"We are proud to continue to support this non-profit organization and a cause that we hold so dear to our hearts," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "The passion found at these events reminds us why we continue to educate and research the many therapeutic uses of CBD."

This inaugural charity event will take place at the Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill, located at 10261 Technology Blvd East in Dallas, Texas. The gala will start at 6:00 p.m. More information about Harper's Heroes First Annual Gala can be found at https://www.hope4harper.com/harpersheroes/ and attendees can RSVP for this free event here.

About HempMeds®

HempMeds® is a corporate portfolio company of Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) and the Company's exclusive master distributor and contracted marketing company, handling sales and distribution.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

