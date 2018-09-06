Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Announces Participation at Natural Products Expo East

SAN DIEGO, Sept.11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, subsidiary HempMeds® announced today that it will be attending and exhibiting at Natural Products Expo East in Baltimore, Maryland on September 12-15, 2018.

According to the Nutrition Business Journal, the U.S. natural products industry made more than $200 billion in revenue in 2017. The Hemp Business Journal reported earlier this year that the U.S. cannabidiol (CBD) market grew 16% and made over $820 million in 2017.

At the event, HempMeds® will be sponsoring a booth to exhibit the company's portfolio of trusted and reputable CBD products. Medical Marijuana, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Dr. Stuart Titus will also be in attendance and available to connect with other industry leaders to educate them on the benefits of CBD.

"We are thrilled to have a booth at this year's Natural Products Expo East," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "Events like these allow us to increase the public and other businesses' knowledge of the benefits of cannabidiol and our product lines, especially as legal cannabis market grows exponentially in the U.S."

Natural Products Expo East, hosted at Baltimore Convention Center, aims to connect retailers, wholesalers and producers from across the natural products industry. The three-day exhibition will not only feature numerous companies within the natural products landscape, but also offer programming that includes workshops, demos, speakers, education sessions and more.

HempMeds® was the first company to ever bring hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) oil products to market in the U.S. in 2012 -- and the first to both make CBD products available in bulk for U.S. consumers and also provide high-quality CBD hemp oil to customers around the world. HempMeds® was also the first-ever company to receive historic federal government import approvals for its CBD products in the nations of Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Paraguay.









Visit HempMeds® at booth #3200 and contact Kathryn@cmwmedia.com to schedule an on-site interview with Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus.

About HempMeds®

HempMeds® is a corporate portfolio company of Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) and the Company's exclusive master distributor and contracted marketing company, handling sales and distribution.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

