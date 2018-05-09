Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Announces Partnership with Northshore Pharmacy to Sell Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ in Bermuda

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, today announced its subsidiary HempMeds® has partnered with Northshore Pharmacy to sell its Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ (RSHO™) CBD oil as a non-prescription product in Bermuda.

"Our international expansion isn't over until we're able to sell our cannabidiol (CBD) products in every country around the world," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We feel very fortunate to partner with this prestigious pharmacy to help expand CBD access throughout Bermuda."

Northshore Pharmacy is owned by the husband and wife team of Jonathan and Jennie Lightbourne. The pharmacy is situated within the Northshore Medical & Aesthetics Center, which was created to help the people of Bermuda improve their physical, visual, mental and sexual health with top health service offerings and physicians.

"Our pharmacy is pleased to offer HempMeds' CBD hemp oil products to our customers," said Northshore Pharmacy Co-Owner and Managing Pharmacist, Jennie Lightbourne. "We've received a tremendous amount of positive feedback on these products and look forward to offering even more in the future."

HempMeds® was the first company to ever bring hemp-based CBD oil products to market in the U.S. in 2012 -- and the first to both make CBD products available in bulk for U.S. consumers and provide high-quality CBD oil to customers around the world. HempMeds® was also the first-ever company to receive historic federal government import approvals for its CBD products in the nations of Brazil, Mexico and Paraguay.

Prior to RSHO™ products becoming registered as official medicines in Paraguay in January 2018, in May of 2016 RSHO™ became the first medical cannabis product approved and imported for use in Paraguay for compassionate use with a prescription and government permission. This event marked the third time that RSHO™ was the first cannabis product approved in a Latin American country, following the lead of Brazil and Mexico.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.



We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

