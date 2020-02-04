Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil Announces New Chief Medical Officer

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil has appointed Dr. Rubens Wajnsztejn as the Company's Chief Medical Officer.

"More than just someone who believes in the power of cannabidiol (CBD), Dr. Wajnsztejn is an expert researcher and has direct contact with many Brazilian doctors and future health professionals who need to be educated on this compound's potential wellness benefits," said HempMeds® Brasil Vice President Caroline Heinz. "He will be joining our team to help us further establish relationships with hospitals and medical practices throughout Brazil and oversee studies to test the safety and efficacy of our products."

Dr. Wajnsztejn is a neuropediatric doctor and the former president of the Brazilian Society of Child Neurology. He boasts over three decades of education with a master's degree in Human Communication Disorders from Unifesp (Federal University of the State of São Paulo) and holds a Ph.D. in Health Sciences at the Center Universitário Saúde (ABC), where he teaches and specializes in autism and CBD prescription.

"According to analysts at New Frontier Data , Brazil's cannabis market could be worth around $4.4 billion by 2022, totaling more than six percent of the overall revenue of the Brazilian pharmaceutical industry," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We strongly believe that Dr. Wajnsztejn can help us reach more decision-makers and doctors in Brazil to expand our sales and brand awareness."

One of Dr. Wajnsztejn's main duties in his new role as Chief Medical Officer is to help connect doctors with educational resources to learn how to incorporate CBD into their practices. He will also oversee the Company's relationships with research organizations and hospitals within the country.

"It's an honor to be able to use my knowledge and relationships with the Brazilian medical community to be able to help HempMeds continue to expand education and access to CBD products in our country," said HempMeds® Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rubens Wajnsztejn. "There is still a lot to learn about this compound as well and I'm excited to help this industry pioneer lead Brazil's cannabis research."

Since 2014, almost 10,000 CBD authorizations have been granted to individual patients, allowing them to import medical cannabis on a case-by-case basis, each for a period of up to one year. During the first quarter of 2019, Brazil's National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) granted 884 new authorizations and 170 renewals — more than one-third of all the authorizations that were handed out in 2018. In December 2019, the regulatory agency approved the sale of CBD in all Brazilian pharmacies. On January 22, 2020, the Brazilian government approved the easing and reducing bureaucratization of the import of products based on medical cannabis.

To learn more about HempMeds® Brasil, please visit https://hempmedsbr.com/ .

About HempMeds® Brasil

HempMeds® Brasil was the first company to receive approval from the National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to import a product based on cannabidiol, a substance derived from hemp, a plant of the genus Cannabis. Currently, it is authorized to supply its products, which help in the control of diseases such as epilepsy, Parkinson's, chronic pain and multiple sclerosis, under medical prescription. For these indications, the products can be subsidized by the Brazilian government. HempMeds® Brasil is working on additional approvals for other indications. www.hempmeds.com.br .

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds® ; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

