Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil Announces Norberto Fischer as New Company Spokesperson

"We're very excited to have Norberto, a very close friend of the company, join us as a spokesperson and help share his story about how CBD helps improve the quality of life for his daughter, Anny," said HempMeds® Brasil Vice President Caroline Heinz. "Norberto is not only passionate, but he is knowledgeable and well-recognized within Brazil's cannabis community."

Fischer and his wife Katiele first became involved in the cannabis industry when they received the first National Agency of Sanitary Surveillance (Anvisa)-authorized import permit for cannabidiol (CBD) in Brazil for their daughter Anny. Anny suffers from a rare genetic disorder called CDKL5 that causes seizures. Once Norberto and Katiele realized that prescription medications wouldn't stop Anny's seizures, they discovered the Facebook page and story of Harper Howard, a girl in the U.S. who was taking CBD for CDKL5.

The Fischers became interested in giving CBD to Anny, but all forms of cannabis were banned in Brazil at the time, preventing them from legally pursuing the treatment option. They then found themselves forced to fight for access to CBD for their daughter, suing the government in Brazil for the right to import CBD for Anny. Three days later, they became the first to receive an authorized import permit for CBD from Anvisa. Within the first three months of taking CBD, Anny went from having 64 seizures a week to zero.

"I'm excited to represent a company that has brought my family and many families across the world great benefits and joy," said HempMeds® Brasil Spokesperson Norberto Fischer. "I hope that I can help clear up the many misconceptions of cannabis and inspire people to give CBD a try."

Fischer is a professor and world-renowned speaker at cannabis conferences and events across the world. In addition to sharing his story with the media, he will be contributing to the HempMeds® Brasil blog with his own bi-weekly column.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

About HempMeds® Brasil

HempMeds® Brasil was the first company to receive approval from the National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to import a product based on cannabidiol, a substance derived from hemp, a plant of the genus Cannabis. Currently, it is authorized to supply its products, which help in the control of diseases such as epilepsy, Parkinson's, chronic pain and multiple sclerosis, under medical prescription. For these indications, the products can be subsidized by the Brazilian government. HempMeds® Brasil works on additional approvals for other indications. About HempMeds® Brasil and all its products with natural hemp oil: www.hempmeds.com.br.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

