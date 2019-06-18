Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil Announces Third Series of Cannabinoid Medicine Courses in São Paulo

SAN DIEGO, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil is hosting its third series of doctors' courses on cannabinoids and CBD at the HempMeds® Brasil headquarters in São Paulo on Monday, June 24, and Friday, June 28. The Company aims to host similar courses every month this year.

New Frontier Data's most recent report estimates that the Brazilian medical cannabis market could grow to $1.4 billion annually if CBD products are approved for additional uses.

"Many doctors in Brazil have started to show genuine interest in CBD and the work that we are doing here," said HempMeds® Brasil Vice President Caroline Heinz. "We hope to further develop our ongoing relationship with Brazilian healthcare professionals and provide them with the education and expertise they need to incorporate CBD into their practices."

The objectives of these courses are to train physicians of varied specialties about the potential possibilities of treatment involving cannabinoids in Brazil, simulate clinical studies and discuss principles of the endocannabinoid system. These courses will be taught by medical and scientific professionals including HempMeds® Brasil Director of Medical Affairs Dr. Junior S. Gibelli, Doctor in Biotechnology Gabriel Barbosa, and Dra. Ailane Araujo, Doctor in Functional Medicine and Integrative Nutrition.

"In order to continue as a global leader in cannabis education, we must host events like these to bring doctors together and discuss the benefits of CBD," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "Regulatory bodies around the world are examining the safety and efficiency of CBD and doctors such as those who are attending our events can help push those conversations forward."

To learn more about these events, please visit https://hempmeds.com.br/.

About HempMeds® Brasil

HempMeds® Brasil was the first company to receive approval from the National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to import a product based on cannabidiol, a substance derived from hemp, a plant of the genus Cannabis. Currently, it is authorized to supply its products, which help in the control of diseases such as epilepsy, Parkinson's, chronic pain and multiple sclerosis, under medical prescription. For these indications, the products can be subsidized by the Brazilian government. HempMeds® Brasil works on additional approvals for other indications. www.hempmeds.com.br.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

