Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil Hosts Cannabis Symposium for Brazilian Doctors at Offices in San Diego

Attendees had the opportunity to listen to presentations on CBD and its many health and wellness benefits by Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus, HempMeds® Brasil Vice President Caroline Heinz, HempMeds® Brasil Director of Medical Affairs Junior S. Gibelli, HempMeds® Vice President of Latin America Raul Elizalde and clinical researchers Dr. Carlos G. Aguirre-Velazquez and Dr. Luiz Fernando Fonseca.

"HempMeds has a well-recognized global presence and a part of maintaining that presence is to connect influential leaders from different countries to continue to learn about cannabis and CBD," said HempMeds® Brasil Vice President Caroline Heinz. "We're happy that these doctors were able to travel all the way from Brazil for our event."

HempMeds® Brasil was the first company authorized by ANVISA to import a CBD-based product into Brazil for those suffering from various specific medical conditions.

"Having recently traveled to Brazil, it is nice to have these prominent medical professionals visit our home offices and provide them with personal interaction with some of our key international leaders," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We will continue to host home-and-home symposiums like this to help spread our knowledge on this amazing supplement and help increase global access."

About HempMeds Brasil™

HempMeds Brasil currently has three cannabis products approved for importation into Brazil as a prescription medication for Epilepsy, Parkinson's and Chronic Pain. The company had the first-ever cannabis product allowed for import into Brazil and its products are currently subsidized by the Brazilian government, under their health care system, for all three medical indications listed above. HempMeds Brasil is working on additional approvals for multiple indications.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

