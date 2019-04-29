Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil Hosts International Symposium on Cannabinoid Medicine for Brazilian Doctors in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, today announced that its subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil is hosting an International Symposium on Cannabinoid Medicine on April 29 - May 1, 2019 in San Diego, California for a group of medical doctors from Brazil.

At the event, nine world-renowned Brazilian medical doctors and a biomedicine scientist will gather in San Diego for a three-day event to learn about the potential therapeutic applications of cannabidiol (CBD) and about the significant research taking place in San Diego for several conditions such as epilepsy and autism.

During this event, these doctors and executives from both Medical Marijuana, Inc. and HempMeds® Brasil will visit the TERI Campus of Life to discuss how the organization aims to provide support to special needs families with training and education opportunities. Other activities include a visit to Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s production laboratory and a seminar at the Medical Marijuana, Inc. headquarters.

"We are very proud to host these prestigious medical and scientific professionals in San Diego for this great educational event that is designed to help inform them about CBD and the research surrounding its use and benefits," said HempMeds® Brasil Vice President Caroline Heinz. "This event will also help us build long-lasting relationships with them so that we can work together to expand CBD access to patients in Brazil."

"Over the past few years, we have enthusiastically offered events like this one to doctors from all over the world so that we can be the leading charge to help dispel the many myths and misconceptions about cannabis and CBD," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We hope that the professionals who attend this event will go back to Brazil with the knowledge they need to effectively use CBD in their practices."

To learn more about HempMeds® Brasil, please visit https://hempmeds.com.br/ .

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here .

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop .

About HempMeds® Brasil

HempMeds® Brasil was the first company to receive approval from the National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to import a product based on cannabidiol, a substance derived from hemp, a plant of the genus Cannabis. Currently, it is authorized to supply its products, which help in the control of diseases such as epilepsy, Parkinson's, chronic pain and multiple sclerosis, under medical prescription. For these indications, the products can be subsidized by the Brazilian government. HempMeds® Brasil works on additional approvals for other indications. www.hempmeds.com.br .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

SOURCE Medical Marijuana, Inc.

