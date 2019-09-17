Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil Signs Agreement with Online Marketplace Dr. Cannabis

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc . ("the Company") (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, today announced that its subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil, the first Anvisa-authorized company to import cannabidiol (CBD)-based medicines in the country, has signed a partnership agreement for Dr. Cannabis, an online marketplace that facilitates patient access to medical cannabis, to become the exclusive Brazilian reseller of the Company's CBD products.

Since 2014, almost 10,000 authorizations have been granted to individual patients, allowing them to import medical cannabis on a case-by-case basis, each for a period of up to one year. During the first quarter of 2019, Brazil's National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) granted 884 new authorizations and 170 renewals—more than one-third of all the authorizations that were handed out in 2018.

"This partnership has increased our order demand significantly," said HempMeds® Brasil Vice President Caroline Heinz. "We received 300 new import orders last month and are excited about this new opportunity to grow and provide many new consumers with our high-quality CBD products."

As the medical cannabis market in Brazil continues to thrive and grow, Dr. Cannabis has become one of the largest online marketplaces for CBD throughout the country. In addition to selling safe and effective CBD products, the platform connects doctors with patients and conducts and shares research on cannabinoid medicine and consumer purchasing trends.

"As pioneers in the Brazilian CBD market, the evolution of the industry and the increased positive public perception of cannabis medicine has been extremely encouraging to see," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We are optimistic about the future of this partnership and will continue to update our shareholders on its growth and progress."

About HempMeds® Brasil

HempMeds® Brasil was the first company to receive approval from the National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to import a product based on cannabidiol, a substance derived from hemp, a plant of the genus Cannabis. Currently, it is authorized to supply its products, which help in the control of diseases such as epilepsy, Parkinson's, chronic pain and multiple sclerosis, under medical prescription. For these indications, the products can be subsidized by the Brazilian government. HempMeds® Brasil works on additional approvals for other indications. www.hempmeds.com.br.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

