Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil Sponsors Autism Event at Rice University in Houston

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil, in partnership with the Consulate General of Brazil in Houston, sponsored " Autism Together We Are Stronger " at Rice University on February 22.



"We see events like this one as prime opportunities to educate people on what cannabidiol, or CBD, is and its potential benefits," said HempMeds® Brasil Vice President Caroline Heinz. "CBD can be legally imported in Brazil and is even subsidized by the Brazilian government for many indications including autism. We want to do everything we can to help bring awareness to current research that is being conducted on how CBD can be used by people around the world."

In addition to sponsoring the event, HempMeds® Brasil shared the event stage with two researchers who the Company has worked with frequently in the past, Dr. Alysson Muotri, Professor at the School of Medicine, University of California in San Diego, and Dr. Abram Topczewski, Neuropediatrician and Enuresis Clinic Director at the Albert Einstein Hospital.

"Education is the most important thing when it comes to helping the world become more accepting of cannabis and its compounds," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We're proud to be able to sponsor events like these and work with such prestigious doctors such as Dr. Muotri and Dr. Topczewski to help further medical research around the world."

To learn more about HempMeds® Brasil, please visit https://hempmedsbr.com/.

About HempMeds® Brasil

HempMeds® Brasil was the first company to receive approval from the National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to import a product based on cannabidiol, a substance derived from hemp, a plant of the genus Cannabis. Currently, it is authorized to supply its products, which help in the control of diseases such as epilepsy, Parkinson's, chronic pain and multiple sclerosis, under medical prescription. For these indications, the products can be subsidized by the Brazilian government. HempMeds® Brasil is working on additional approvals for other indications. www.hempmeds.com.br.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Andrew Hard

Chief Executive Officer

CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

P. (858) 283-4016

Investors@medicalmarijuanainc.com

SOURCE Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.medicalmarijuanainc.com

