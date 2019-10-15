Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil Vice President Hosts Panel at Lide Futuro Debate in São Paulo

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, today announced that subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil Vice President Caroline Heinz will be hosting a featured panel at the Lide Futuro Debate entitled, "Cannabusiness: National Potential and Business Segments," on Oct. 18 at the Museum of Image and Sound (MIS) in São Paulo, Brazil.

According to a survey by New Frontier Data, Brazil's cannabis market could be worth around $4.4 billion by 2022, equivalent to 6.3 percent of the total revenue of the Brazilian pharmaceutical industry. If projections are correct, Brazil could become a more prominent leader in the Latin American cannabis market, surpassing the cannabis sales revenue of both Mexico and Chile.

Heinz's panel, "Strategic Movements as a New Regulatory Framework," will discuss some of the upcoming cannabis regulations in Brazil such as cultivation, which would be regulated for medical and research purposes, as well as the changes in registration of cannabis products as controlled medicines.

"This event serves as an important platform to discuss issues that are affecting all Brazilian citizens – including greater access to the many natural wellness benefits of cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD)," Heinz said. "In addition to our Company's enthusiasm about the changing regulatory landscape that allows for cultivation and expanded product registrations, we are encouraged by the optimism of Alessandra Bastos, Director of the National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA), who stated during a recent Lide Futuro event that she is optimistic about them taking effect soon."

This event, comprised of panels on cannabis technology, finance and innovation, brings an intense discussion on the challenges, opportunities and strategic market movements regarding cannabis and CBD in Brazil and throughout the world. The event is attended by leaders and individuals who are transforming many different aspects of business in Brazil with new business models, disruptive marketing techniques and research.



About HempMeds® Brasil

HempMeds® Brasil was the first company to receive approval from the National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to import a product based on cannabidiol, a substance derived from hemp, a plant of the genus Cannabis. Currently, it is authorized to supply its products, which help in the control of diseases such as epilepsy, Parkinson's, chronic pain and multiple sclerosis, under medical prescription. For these indications, the products can be subsidized by the Brazilian government. HempMeds® Brasil works on additional approvals for other indications. www.hempmeds.com.br.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

