Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil Vice President Presents at MJBizDaily Latin American Cannabis Symposium

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc . ("the Company") (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, today announced that subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil Vice President Caroline Heinz will be a featured speaker at the MJBizDaily Latin American Cannabis Symposium in Bogotá, Columbia, on Sept. 30 – Oct. 1.

Caroline Heinz will speak on Oct. 1 at 9:50 a.m. on a panel entitled "Potential Powerhouse: Where Brazil Stands" discussing the potential for upcoming reform in which domestic cultivation would be regulated and cannabis products could be registered without finished clinical trials for the first time in Brazil. The panel will also discuss how to prepare to cultivate cannabis in Brazil and what significant new business opportunities this reform could create for the entire Latin American cannabis industry.

"We're currently on the precipice of a monumental positive shift in acceptance and support for cannabis in Brazil," Heinz said. "I'm honored to be speaking at this event and educating people about the potential business prospects with this new reform and how our Company will continue to be a pioneer in enhancing how Brazilian citizens use cannabidiol (CBD) in their everyday lives."

The MJBizDaily Latin American Cannabis Symposium is a platform for cannabis industry innovators, researchers and policy decision-makers to participate in an intensive two-day event to discuss the latest technology advancements, scientific research and potential for growth in the Latin American and the Caribbean markets.

Founded in 2014, HempMeds® Brasil is the first company to be authorized by the National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to import CBD-based products. Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ (RSHO™) was the first product approved for import and use in the country and is still the leading CBD brand in the market today.

"According to New Frontier Data, the Total Addressable Market (TAM) size for Latin America in 2019 is $9.8 billion and Brazil makes up the largest portion of that revenue with a TAM of $2.4 million," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We're excited to be a part of this evolving legal landscape in Brazil and to have Caroline speaking at such a highly regarded industry event."

To learn more about HempMeds® Brasil, please visit https://hempmedsbr.com/.

About HempMeds® Brasil

HempMeds® Brasil was the first company to receive approval from the National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to import a product based on cannabidiol, a substance derived from hemp, a plant of the genus Cannabis. Currently, it is authorized to supply its products, which help in the control of diseases such as epilepsy, Parkinson's, chronic pain and multiple sclerosis, under medical prescription. For these indications, the products can be subsidized by the Brazilian government. HempMeds® Brasil works on additional approvals for other indications. www.hempmeds.com.br.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here .

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Andrew Hard

Chief Executive Officer CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

P. (858) 283-4016

Investors@medicalmarijuanainc.com

SOURCE Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.medicalmarijuanainc.com

