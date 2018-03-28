Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Brazil Provides CBD for University Study in Brazil

During the symposium, the Lutheran University of Brazil (Ulbra) announced its intent to begin research to evaluate the use of CBD in patients with Parkinson's disease in partnership with Dr. Kelson James Almeida, neurologist and current technical director of the Integrated Rehabilitation Center (CEIR), according to Brazilian newspaper GaúchaZH. Medical Marijuana, Inc. agreed to provide the necessary materials for the course of the studies.

"Despite the prejudice, the humanitarian nature of CBD must be taken into account," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We want to encourage a discussion about the benefits of cannabis and increase access to CBD in Brazil. We are hopeful that the research conducted in partnership with the university will provide more information to the medical community and lessen the resistance to the use of cannabidiol."

Other medical experts and pioneers who spoke at the week-long event included Junior Gibelli, Director of Medical Affairs at HempMeds® Brazil, pediatric neurologist Dr. Luiz Fernando Fonseca, Dr. Alan Fröhlich, neurologist of the Service of Neurology and Neurosurgery and Dr. Daniel Lima Varela, Professor of Neurology at IMED and Coordinator at the Outpatient Clinic Hospital in São Vicente de Paulo, and Dr. Pablo Winckler, neurologist and specialist in diabetic neuropathy.

HempMeds® Brazil was the first company authorized by ANVISA to import a CBD-based product into Brazil for those suffering from various specific medical conditions.

