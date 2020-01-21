Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Flagship Product Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ Featured in Us Weekly

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary HempMeds®' flagship cannabidiol (CBD) product Real Scientific Hemp Oil™ (RSHO™) was featured in popular lifestyle outlet Us Weekly.

A recent article in Us Weekly entitled "Jennifer Coolidge: What's in My Bag?" showcases RSHO™ as one of a select few items used by actress Jennifer Coolidge, most famous for her roles in the "American Pie" and "Legally Blonde" franchises.

"It's exciting to see that celebrities and everyday people alike enjoy the wellness benefits of Real Scientific Hemp Oil," said HempMeds® President Todd Morrow. "We want everyone to know us as a safe and accurately labeled household brand that is invested in the wellbeing of all of our customers."

HempMeds® was the first company to ever bring hemp-based CBD oil products to market in the U.S. in 2012 and was the first to make CBD products available in bulk for U.S. consumers. HempMeds® was also the first-ever company to receive historic federal government import approvals for its CBD products in the nations of Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Paraguay, as well as the first to have CBD products listed in the Prescribers Digital Reference and one of the first to be certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority.

"As a pioneer CBD producer in the U.S., it's encouraging to see that the popularity of our Triple Lab Tested products continues to grow many years after our launch," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "Recent predictions from Nielsen showcase that the U.S. hemp-based CBD market could be a $2.25 billion to $2.75 billion industry in 2020 and with a growing trend of celebrities talking about their CBD use this could be a real possibility."

About HempMeds®

HempMeds® is a corporate portfolio company of Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) and the Company's exclusive master distributor and contracted marketing company, handling sales and distribution.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

