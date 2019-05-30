Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Launches New Everyday Wellness Functional CBD Solutions Product Line

"We're very excited to offer these new functional CBD supplements to help our customers find the wellness support they need to achieve health and happiness," said HempMeds® President Todd Morrow. "We are dedicated to listening to our consumers' needs and designed this line of supplements with a careful selection of powerful natural ingredients, including our CBD, to add daily value to their health in a convenient and practical way."

According to The Brightfield Group, the hemp CBD market is on track to hit $591 million this year and grow to nearly 40 times this size by 2022, with a five-year CAGR of 132%.

From optimizing healthy digestion, supporting a healthy immune system, regulating sleep patterns, as well as offering a nutrient-packed gummy multivitamin that ties it all together, HempMeds® Everyday Wellness is designed to utilize the synergy between a variety of powerful and targeted natural ingredients and CBD to provide a daily supplement regimen that fits easily into the lives of consumers.

"We're excited about the wellness benefits of CBD, but we also recognize that there are many other natural ingredients with potential wellness benefits as well," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We've used expert formulators to ensure that our products are not only safe but also provide significant evidence for effectiveness."

HempMeds® new Everyday Wellness line features an array of CBD-infused products such as:

Digestive Support: HempMeds® Digestive Support Capsules feature 15 mg of hemp-derived CBD paired with a variety of digestive enzymes, Vitamin D3, Vitamin E, and peppermint to keep your digestive tract on track. ­Many studies have shown that peppermint may relieve digestive symptoms, such as gas, bloating and indigestion.

Immune Support: With an abundance of Turmeric, Vitamin C and 15 mg of hemp-derived CBD, HempMeds® Immune Support Capsules are designed to help give you the extra boost you need to feel your best. Turmeric is a natural way to help bolster the immune system by increasing the immunomodulating capacity of the body.

Sleep Support: Get the appropriate rest you need to recover from a long day with HempMeds® Sleep Support Capsules. These capsules pair 15 mg of HempMeds® botanical CBD with strategic natural ingredients like passionflower, L-Tryptophan and chamomile to help your body relax and reduce inflammation.

Multivitamin Support: HempMeds® Multivitamin Support promotes skin, nail, and hair health and provides a natural boost for your immune system. In addition to 15 mg of CBD, these tasty gummies are abundant in Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin D-3, Vitamin E, Folic Acid, Calcium, and many other important nutrients.

HempMeds® Everyday Wellness products are currently available for pre-order here. They will be available on the HempMeds® online store starting on June 25.

HempMeds® will be launching this new product line at the Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo in New York today (May 31) through Saturday, June 1. Visit Hall 1A, Booth 100 and contact kathryn@cmwmedia.com to set up a meeting to learn more about these products.



For more information about HempMeds, please visit www.hempmedspx.com.



About HempMeds®

HempMeds® is a corporate portfolio company of Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) and the Company's exclusive master distributor and contracted marketing company, handling sales and distribution.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

