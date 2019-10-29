Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® Mexico Speaks at HempToday™'s Latin American and Caribbean Hemp Summit

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that Raul Elizalde, the President of its subsidiary HempMeds® Mexico and Latin American operations, will be a keynote speaker at HempToday™'s Latin American & Caribbean Hemp Summit on Nov. 8-9 in Montevideo, Uruguay.

"I am very excited to speak at this event and help people understand the current and potential upcoming legislation on cannabis in Mexico," Elizalde said. "We want everyone to understand the laws that will soon differentiate marijuana from hemp and help expand access to legal CBD products."

According to Grandview Research analysts, Mexico's medical cannabis market size was valued at $47.3 million in 2018. With the new cannabis legislation introduced in Mexico's Senate this past month, Arcview Research estimates that if cannabis becomes recreationally legal in Mexico, the country's medical and recreational cannabis markets combined could be worth more than $1 billion by 2024.

The event will feature educational panels on investing, cultivation and harvesting, cannabidiol (CBD), food and beverage, health and beauty, textiles, building materials, hemp machinery and technology, import and export regulations and innovative cannabis research. In addition to Elizalde's presentation, other key industry leaders from Germany, Uruguay, the United States, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, the Czech Republic, and several other countries will be presenting on a variety of educational topics.

Since the establishment of HempMeds® Mexico, the company has worked to promote access to CBD products by supporting nonprofit organizations that help provide quick access and by working with the government to establish an importation process that allows patients to get Real Scientific Hemp Oil-X™ (RSHO-X™) with ease. HempMeds® Mexico was also the first company to receive a COFEPRIS federal government import permit for a cannabis product, RSHO-X™, for a medical indication.

"Raul is a well-respected leader who is frequently invited to speak at events in Latin America and internationally. In 2017, he spoke at the World Health Organization (WHO)'s annual Expert Committee on Drug Dependence (ECDD) meeting and explained why CBD should not be a controlled substance and should be classified as a supplement," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "This conference is a great opportunity for him to share his expert knowledge and vision for cannabis legislation in Mexico."

About HempMeds® Mexico

HempMeds® Mexico is a Mexico-based company that made history by being the first company to receive a COFEPRIS federal government import permit for the cannabis product RSHO-X™ for a medical indication. HempMeds® Mexico plans to work directly with the Mexican government to safely and legally provide access to CBD hemp oil products. For more information, please review the company's website at http://www.hempmeds.mx.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here .

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

SOURCE Medical Marijuana, Inc.

