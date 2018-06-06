Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HempMeds® President, Latin America Speaks at International Cannabis Summit in Guanajuato, Mexico

There, Elizalde presented on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinoids and the work that HempMeds® Mexico has been doing to increase access to cannabidiol (CBD) in Mexico. He also told the story behind the Por Grace Foundation that he and his wife created because of their daughter Grace. Grace was diagnosed with a rare and severe form of childhood epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) which triggers up to 400 seizures a day. Grace was the first patient to be granted special permission in 2015 to legally import CBD into Mexico.

The conference served as a platform for drug policy reformers, along with cannabis research scientists, and experts in medicine, technology, agri-business and investment from around the world to talk about the future of the cannabis industry.

"It was an honor to speak at such a prestigious event and share Grace's story," said HempMeds® President, Latin America Raul Elizalde. "There's a lot of misinformation about cannabis and CBD out there and we hope that our company can be a leading voice to help spread the truth."

Since the establishment of HempMeds® Mexico, the company has worked to promote access to CBD products by supporting non-profit organizations that help provide quick access and by working with the government to establish an importation process that allows patients to get Real Scientific Hemp Oil-X™ (RSHO-X™) with ease. HempMeds® Mexico was also the first company to receive a COFEPRIS federal government import permit for a cannabis product, RSHO-X™, for a medical indication.

"Raul is a well-known international leader in the cannabis industry and even spoke to the World Health Organization about CBD at their annual Expert Committee on Drug Dependence meeting last year," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We're excited that he was invited to speak on this global stage and share information about our company."

About HempMeds® Mexico

HempMeds® Mexico is a Mexico-based company that made history by being the first company to receive a COFEPRIS federal government import permit for the cannabis product RSHO-X™ for a medical indication. HempMeds® Mexico plans to work directly with the Mexican government to safely and legally provide access to CBD hemp oil products. For more information, please review the company's website at: http://www.hempmeds.mx.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

