Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® and Company CEO Honored in 11th Annual Golden Bridge Awards

"Since new management took control in March 2016, the Company's management team has been committed to product innovation and industry advancement," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "Blake has been a key player in growing Kannaway and the entire portfolio of companies into a well-respected international industry leader."

The Golden Bridge Awards is an annual industry and peer recognition program honoring the best companies in every major industry from large corporations to start-ups. Participating companies span North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America in categories such as Best Innovations, Management and Teams, Women in Business, Case Studies, and Customer Satisfaction.

More than 160 judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2019 Golden Bridge Awards Finalists and Winners. Kannaway was recognized for its efforts to pioneer and set safety standards for the entire cannabidiol (CBD) industry and its international expansion efforts throughout Europe. The Company's European operations have garnered nearly $60 million in sales bookings over the past three years, a figure that continues to increase each year.

"I am honored to receive this international executive award on behalf of Kannaway and am thankful to see the team's hard work recognized as well," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. "Though we have accomplished tremendous revenue and operational growth within the past year, we are confident that the future holds many more exciting, record-breaking accomplishments and that we will continue to excel at producing the highest-quality hemp products on the market."

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

