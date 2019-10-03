Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Announces European Road to Area Tour

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc . ("the Company") (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, today announced that its subsidiary Kannaway® is hosting a Road to Area Tour throughout Europe between Oct. 5-13.

"We're very optimistic about the future of the European CBD market as it was recently reported by the Brightfield Group that this market could be worth $419 million by the end of 2019 and upwards of $1.7 billion by 2023," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. "We've seen significant growth in our global business from our European operations and we're excited to launch in Asian markets later this month."

The Road to Area Tour, taking place in five major European cities including Paris, France (Oct. 5); Stockholm, Sweden (Oct. 6); Bratislava, Slovakia (Oct. 12); Salzburg, Austria (Oct. 13); and Milton Keynes, United Kingdom (Oct. 13) is designed to help current Kannaway® Brand Ambassadors who have achieved the Senior Director rank improve their business and become more educated regarding the therapeutic benefits of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD).

The event is structured to help Brand Ambassadors become immersed in tried-and-tested business-building methods, best practices and lessons learned from top performers and coaching from Kannaway®'s professional training team. Brand Ambassadors can also meet with and learn from Kannaway® executives such as Vice President of Kannaway® International Alex Grapov, Managing Director of Kannaway® Europe Janne Heimonen, Kannaway® Western Europe Director Ali Boukhatem, and Randy Schroeder, who is a Crown Ambassador Elite, the highest-ranking Kannaway® Brand Ambassador.

"As reflected in our positive Q2 2019 earnings, new international expansion efforts are fueling the Company's rapid growth," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "Meanwhile, I also want to note that these events give us an opportunity to educate our Brand Ambassadors on the products they are selling. This helps further our mission to provide everyone involved with our business, whether it be customers, strategic partners or investors with full transparency on quality and safety."

More information about the events and tickets can be found here.

Information on Kannaway® in Europe or on how to become a European Kannaway® Brand Ambassador can be found at https://kannaway.com/ .

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here .

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

