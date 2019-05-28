Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Announces First-Ever Authorization in Bulgaria to Sell Hemp-Derived CBD Products

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that it has received the first-ever authorization in Bulgaria to sell hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

"As the EU continues to navigate its stance on CBD, we are proud to continue paving the way for the acceptance of CBD in Bulgaria just as we have in many other countries around the world," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. "With this authorization, we hope that we can establish our company as pioneers in Bulgaria's CBD industry and leaders in CBD education throughout Europe."

This authorization certifies that Kannaway®'s imported goods are normally and freely sold in the certifying country's open markets and are approved for export.

"As a company of firsts, we look forward to trailblazing the international CBD market as advocates of this supplement's potential benefits," said Kannaway® Vice President of International Alex Grapov. "We have met with all of the appropriate regulatory bodies to ensure that our operations are within the bounds of the law creating a stable opportunity for our customers and Brand Ambassadors."

Kannaway® is a direct selling company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. CBD, a non-psychoactive cannabis compound found abundant in hemp, has been researched extensively for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. To learn more about Kannaway® and where the company's products are available, please visit http://kannaway.com/ .

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. The Company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil™(RSHO™) is one of the top three cannabis brands in the U.S., according to Forbes, and the Company was also named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

