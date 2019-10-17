Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Announces Hemp for Humanity Educational Event Tour Throughout Japan

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc . ("the Company") (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway® is hosting a series of "Hemp for Humanity" events in Fukuoka, Osaka and Tokyo, Japan, this month.

According to a recent report from cannabis data provider Prohibition Partners, Asia's cannabidiol (CBD) market is expected to reach $5.8 billion by 2024. The report also stated that China and Japan represent Asia's two largest-value CBD markets with Japan representing around $800 million and China with almost $4.4 billion by 2024 – collectively accounting for about 90% share of the market.

Kannaway® received approval to legally distribute tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-free CBD products for personal use in Japan earlier this year and plans to utilize these regional events to educate current and potential Brand Ambassadors on the many potential wellness benefits and financial opportunities of hemp-derived CBD oil.

"As Kannaway's newest international market, the possibilities for expansion are very promising," said Kannaway® Japan General Manager Peter Dale. "These events will help us connect with both seasoned and young Japanese entrepreneurs who want to get started in the cannabis industry."

Event attendees will hear from Kannaway® executive team members including Dale and International Vice President Alex Grapov, along with a feature presentation from Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn first-hand about Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s history and latest developments, the nonprofit organization ECHO Connection, and celebrate Kannaway®'s impressive growth.

"It's certainly an exciting time for the Company as we embark on developing solid operations throughout Japan," Titus said. "We are a truly international company and our efforts in Japan showcase our dedication to bringing hemp-based CBD products to people around the world."

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

