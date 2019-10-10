Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Announces Launch of New Website and Back Office for Japan Division

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) ("the Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, today announced that its subsidiary Kannaway® has launched a new website and back office available in Japanese catered to servicing the expansion into Japan and Asia.

Kannaway®'s new Japanese language website is designed to fit the specific needs of Japanese consumers and business owners. The site will feature the latest news, announcements and promotional offers from Kannaway® in a streamlined and easy-to-navigate design. Visitors will also be able to explore educational resources to help them make informed decisions on the best products to fit their lifestyle.

"Over the past year, we have had great success with our launch into the European market and look forward to bringing our high-quality cannabidiol (CBD) products to the flourishing Japanese CBD market as well," Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder said. "Kannaway's new website will allow us to expand access to consumers in Asia and get new Brand Ambassadors in Japan started ahead of our official launch."

The Company's Japanese back office will offer Brand Ambassadors the ability to view their personal profiles in great detail, including statistics, order history and account details, to better serve their customers.

Japan is one of Asia's largest-value CBD markets, according to cannabis data provider Prohibition Partners – and in Q2 2019, Kannaway® announced its plans to begin operations there. China and Japan currently make up 90% of Asian CBD sales, with Japan estimated to represent about $900 billion by 2024.

"We're excited that Japan is soon to become the next chapter in our Company's story," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "Our Company has remained an industry leader in international expansion into new markets for botanical hemp-based CBD products, and we feel very well-prepared to begin successful operations there."

Visit the new website for Kannaway®'s Japan division at www.kannaway.com and click the Japanese language tab.

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds® ; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here .

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Andrew Hard

Chief Executive Officer

CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

SOURCE Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.medicalmarijuanainc.com/

