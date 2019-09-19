Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Announces Super Academy Event and Product Launch in Amsterdam

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc . ("the Company") (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, today announced that its subsidiary Kannaway® is hosting a Super Academy event in Amsterdam on Sept. 27-29. The event will give Kannaway®'s European Brand Ambassadors the opportunity to network with top Kannaway® Europe leaders, the Company's global executive team and fellow business owners. The Company will also be launching a variety of new products focused around the Company's Green, Blue and Gold cannabidiol (CBD)-rich hemp oils.

The Brightfield Group predicts that "impending regulatory changes" will drive Europe's CBD market from $318 million last year to $416 million in 2019, and also projects that market will surge 400% to $1.7 billion by 2025. Since beginning its operations in Europe in 2017, Kannaway®'s European operations have garnered nearly $60 million in sales bookings, a figure that continues to increase each passing year.

"Europe's hemp CBD market is rapidly developing every day and we're very excited to be a leader in the movement to encourage this growth," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. "We are excited to launch new world-class products at this event and develop our dedicated team of Brand Ambassadors."

Not only will this event inspire Brand Ambassadors to network, but it will serve as an educational platform offering attendees a chance to learn more about the health and wellness benefits of CBD from cannabis industry expert Dr. Stuart Titus, CEO of Medical Marijuana, Inc. A world-renowned speaker, Dr. Titus has presented in front of doctors and regulatory bodies throughout the U.S. and Latin America and has a deep understanding of CBD regulations throughout the world.

Attendees can learn first-hand from company executives, including Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder, Kannaway® International Vice President Alex Grapov, and Kannaway® Europe Managing Director Janne Heimonen, about the innovative opportunities that Kannaway® presents its Brand Ambassadors and how to access the necessary tools to achieve the highest potential within the Kannaway® network. Attendees can also meet top-ranking European Brand Ambassador Juraj Mojžiš and European Industrial Hemp Association (EIHA) Managing Director Lorenza Romanese at the event and learn from their successes.

"Our Company is committed to expanding access to the many health and wellness benefits of CBD not just in America, but globally as we will continue to reach as many countries as possible," said Kannaway® International Vice President Alex Grapov. "These events serve as an outlet for us to educate the masses about these benefits and help people from all walks of life get involved in the cannabis industry."

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

