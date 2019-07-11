Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Announces Updated Branding Strategy and Website to Expand Consumer Reach

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) ("the Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, today announced that its subsidiary Kannaway® has launched a completely redesigned website and the rebranding of its globally recognized hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

Through its newly designed consumer-driven website, the Company hopes that consumers will find it easier to navigate for access to the products and CBD education that fits their unique lifestyles. Kannaway®'s rebranded products are designed to be more relatable to consumers and make it easier for them to incorporate CBD's benefits into their everyday routines.

"We continue to see a large increase in consumer demand for high-quality CBD products as the U.S. hemp-derived CBD industry is expected to hit $22 billion by 2022," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. "In response, we chose to redesign our website and rebrand our products so that consumers can easily educate themselves before discovering which products best fit their needs."

Kannaway® has grown significantly over the past year and was recognized as one of the top revenue-generating direct selling companies on the 2019 Direct Selling News Global 100 List. In Q1 of 2019, Kannaway® experienced an increase of approximately 130 percent in sales revenue as compared to Q1 2018.

"As awareness for CBD continues to spread, it is a priority for us to ensure consumers are well educated on the compound and understand how it may enhance their lifestyles," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "Kannaway's rebranded products not only provide the many benefits of CBD but are also aesthetically pleasing for consumers to use and display in their homes."

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds® ; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

