Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Enters Strategic Partnership With Endocanna Health to Create and Sell Endocannabinoid DNA Test Products

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's preeminent cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway® has entered a strategic partnership with Endocanna Health, Inc., ("Endocanna") a research and development biotechnology company specializing in endocannabinioid DNA testing and personalization.

Kannaway® and Endocanna will collaborate on the development and distribution of endocannabinoid DNA test products. Under the terms of the agreement, Endocanna will manufacture its patent-pending Endocannabinoid DNA Test Kits (the "Kits") and license its proprietary DNA technology to Kannaway®. The Kits, designed to provide consumers with personalized data about how cannabidiol (CBD) and other cannabinoids may interact with their body's regulatory system, will be co-branded and sold exclusively through Kannaway®'s network of brand ambassadors. As part of the agreement, Kannaway® will have the opportunity to incorporate Endocanna's genetically-aligned formulations into Kannaway's products.

"Our goal, in addition to offering high-quality hemp-derived CBD products, is to provide our customers with education on which CBD products may work best for them," said Dr. Stuart Titus, CEO of Medical Marijuana, Inc. "This partnership creates an opportunity for us to do this in an initial hyper-personalized way and help consumers learn how to incorporate CBD into their everyday lives. We are very excited about our first steps in this endeavor with Endocanna, but we also appreciate the growth potential of this partnership with the eventual goal of creating personalized dietary supplement products to fit one's genetic typing and internal body chemistry. We look forward to creating a long-lasting relationship with Endocanna and improving results for a diverse population, such as we have here in the United States."

Endocanna is a California-based research and development biotechnology company specializing in genetic testing using DNA to offer a more personalized experience with CBD and other cannabinoids. Endocanna proprietary technology, developed by a team of highly trained specialists and scientists with access to the latest medical research. This technology allows the company to provide consumers with science-backed cannabis product suggestions based on their specific DNA.

"Our partnership with Kannaway provides an opportunity for us to work with an industry leader in developing the most optimal products while advancing the science around CBD," said Len May, CEO & Co-Founder of Endocanna Health, Inc. "Using Endocanna Health's proprietary DNA report, we can personalize and provide a cannabinoid wellness protocol tailored to an individual's needs."

To learn more about Kannaway®, please visit https://kannaway.com/.

To learn more about Endocanna Health, please visit https://www.endocannahealth.com/.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged tobuy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

About Endocanna Health, Inc.

Endocannais a biotechnology research company that utilizes a patent-pending algorithm and process for its Cannabinoid DNA Variant Report™. DNA for the test is either collected through a simple saliva swab or from genetic data files downloaded from popular DNA testing services like Ancestry, 23andMe, Family TreeDNA, or MyHeritageDNA. For a full spectrum experience, consumers can use their personalized reports to discover the right products for their specific genetics with product suggestions from Endocanna Health. For more information, visit:

www.endocannahealth.com

Instagram: @endocanna_health

Facebook: Endocanna Health

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Andrew Hard

Chief Executive Officer

CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

P. (858) 283-4016

Investors@medicalmarijuanainc.com

SOURCE Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.medicalmarijuanainc.com

