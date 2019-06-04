Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Expands International Leadership Team with Peter Dale as General Manager of Japan Division

SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, today announced that its subsidiary Kannaway® has appointed Peter Dale as General Manager of its Japan division slated to officially launch later this year.

Cannabidiol (CBD) products have been legal on a federal level in Japan since 2016, and have been available for retail purchase. According to a recent report from cannabis data provider Prohibition Partners, Asia's CBD market is expected to reach $5.8 billion USD by 2024. The report also stated that China and Japan represent Asia's two largest-value CBD markets with Japan representing around $800 million USD and China with almost $4.4 billion USD by 2024 – collectively accounting for about 90% share of the market.

Dale brings more than 40 years of consistently proven leadership experience at large corporations such as Nerium International, Javita Japan, Waiora, LLC, Nature's Sunshine Products, and Natural Health Trends, Inc. Before joining Kannaway®, Dale was the Executive Manager of BUMP GK, a full-service market entry consulting agency, where he helped multi-national businesses navigate Japanese compliance regulations and utilize marketing resources to analyze the cost and rewards of the Japan market.

"Kannaway is proud to welcome Peter to the team as we continue our international expansion into Japan," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. "Dale has successfully led other organizations as they entered the Japanese marketplace and we are confident in his ability to make Kannaway Japan a major success."

Dale will use his strong understanding of international management, sales and marketing, operations, and market development to help Kannaway® build out its operations in Japan and find the most efficient and effective way to bring CBD products to Japanese consumers.

"It humbles me to join the leadership team of this internationally respected company and I am confident that my marketing and operational expertise will help me lead Kannaway to expedited success in Japan," said Kannaway® Japan General Manager Peter Dale. "I can see the great potential for CBD in Japan and I'm looking forward to helping Kannaway becoming the market leader for CBD here."

To learn more about Kannaway®, please visit https://kannaway.com/ .

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here .

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Andrew Hard

Chief Executive Officer

CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

SOURCE Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.medicalmarijuanainc.com

