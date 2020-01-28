Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Expands Into Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway® is now available in Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Kannaway® was the first direct selling company to offer hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in both the U.S. and Europe. The Company currently ships its products to over 30 countries in Europe and throughout the United States. In June 2019, Kannaway® announced its expansion into the Asian market and this expansion into Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan is part of the Company's aggressive international expansion plans.

"Kannaway has pioneered direct selling hemp-derived CBD in the U.S. and Europe and has been rapidly expanding as consumers in new markets are eager to try our products," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We believe that people around the world, no matter their geographic location, should have access to CBD products and we're here to educate them on why it is so vital to everyday wellness."

Kannaway® Brand Ambassadors in these countries can now set up their back-office Kannaway® accounts as well as gain access to all the Kannaway® website assets in their native tongue, including blog posts, news, event pages, marketing tools, and the Kannaway® Online Store.

"Our expansion into Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan is an amazing example of Kannaway continuing to blaze a trail in opening up and developing new foreign markets," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. "Each new market we enter allows us to offer our products to consumers in need while growing our share of the global $17.4 billion CBD nutraceuticals market."

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds® ; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

