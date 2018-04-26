Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Featured in Prosper Magazine for Innovative Approach to the CBD Industry

In the April 2018 issue, Prosper spotlights Kannaway® and the company's executive team through a series of articles and interviews that demonstrate the company's dedication to success. The issue also features the company's lineup of CBD and hemp products, including the science behind CBD and its proprietary Bi-Bong herbal blends. Personal stories of Kannaway®'s most successful Brand Ambassadors are also included in the issue.

The issue highlights Kannaway®'s formula for success, stating: "Kannaway® is growing the company at record pace because the economy is spot-on, the products are cutting edge, the leadership is committed and the culture is drawing to the cannabis family. Granted, the products are unfamiliar to many, which is another reason this company is worth a double take —and a triple take — and simply a take! The science behind the product line is incredible and promising for so many people and for so many reasons."

"It was a pleasure to be interviewed by this publication and to tell our company story in such detail that hopefully helps more people feel connected to our brand," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. "This kind of media coverage helps us showcase our many accomplishments and explain how much we care about expanding the CBD industry to keep helping others around the world."

Prosper is distributed in bookstores nationally, as well as through the spotlighted company. Each issue of Prosper highlights a different direct sales company and focuses on those who are succeeding in building their home businesses.

Kannaway, LLC, is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

