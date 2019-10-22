Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Joins U.S. Hemp Roundtable Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway® has been selected as a member of the Board of Directors for the U.S. Hemp Roundtable .

The U.S. Hemp Roundtable, formed in 2017, is a coalition of more than 50 leading hemp companies representing every link of the industry's supply chain from seed to sale. The organization has already achieved its primary goal of securing the passage of the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, which established hemp federally as an agricultural commodity and permanently removed it from regulation as a controlled substance, but continues to focus on lobbying efforts in state capitols to fully legalize hemp and popular hemp-derived products like cannabidiol (CBD) oil.

"Since forming our company, Kannaway, in association with its parent company Medical Marijuana, Inc. and its other subsidiaries, have participated in many domestic and international efforts to advocate for expanded access to hemp by hosting educational events and speaking with prominent regulatory bodies, including but not limited to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Mexico's Federal Commission for the Protection Against Sanitary Risk (COFEPRIS) and Brazil's National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (ANVISA)," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. "We are honored to have the opportunity to continue these efforts as a member of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable Board of Directors."

Kannaway® was the first direct-selling company to offer CBD products in both the U.S. and Europe. The Company also became one of the first companies to receive a U.S. Hemp Authority Certification Seal as well as the first company to have its hemp-derived CBD product listed in the Prescribers' Digital Reference.

"It's encouraging to see the U.S. shift its focus back to hemp, a founding crop of this country, as U.S. farmers have been licensed to grow over 511,000 acres of the plant just this year, a 455 percent increase over 2018 ," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "With this monumental increase in the cultivation of the plant, we foresee the market's revenue growth to mirror this and look forward to joining forces with the U.S. Hemp Roundtable to create a safe and legal market for all."

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

