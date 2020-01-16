Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway Named Most Popular CBD MLM in 2020

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway® has been named the Most Popular Cannabidiol (CBD) MLM Company in HealthMJ's new 2020 list. Additionally, Kannaway® has been listed among the Top 100 MLM Companies of 2020 by Business for Home.

"As the first Company to offer CBD products through a direct selling channel in 2014, it's exciting to be acknowledged as a top leader in the industry still today," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. "The CBD industry has experienced transformational growth over the past year, especially with the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, and it's been a tremendous experience to see Kannaway innovate and establish many of the quality and safety standards needed for the market to thrive."

A recent Brightfield Group report shows that more than 50 percent of CBD consumers in the U.S. first learn about CBD from friends or family, making direct selling companies a perfect fit for the CBD industry. Nielsen projects the U.S. hemp-based CBD market could be a $2.25 billion to $2.75 billion industry this year. Also, Direct Selling News estimated that direct selling companies sold over $300 million worth of CBD-related products in 2018.

"As Kannaway continues to thrive in today's rapidly growing CBD market, we are honored to be recognized on these two prestigious lists of successful companies," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "The Company also received several exciting awards recently including the Stevie® Awards , BIG Awards for Business and Golden Bridge Awards , and we look forward to receiving more accolades in 2020."

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

