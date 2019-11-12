Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Promotes Alex Grapov to Chief Sales Officer

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway® has promoted its International Vice President, Alex Grapov, to Chief Sales Officer of the Company.

"Alex has been instrumental to our international sales and operational growth for the past two years and we believe that this new role is the most natural and well-deserved next step for him to take with our Company," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. "Not only is he a strong leader but he is also a strategic communicator who has formed important relationships for the Company with key regulatory bodies throughout the world."

Grapov was hired by Kannaway® in 2017 and has since grown the Company's operations throughout Europe significantly. He has over 10 years of experience in international business development and expansion and previously served as Managing Director for European Operations and Senior Director of European Sales at two billion-dollar companies, driving annual sales exceeding $100 million.

"Working for Kannaway has been one of the most rewarding professional experiences in my career. My team is my family and we've achieved many incredible milestones together during the past two years," said Kannaway® Chief Sales Officer Alex Grapov. "The transition to this new role will give me more bandwidth to increase my impact and oversee the day-to-day sales functions within the Company."

Under an accomplished executive leadership team that includes Grapov, Kannaway® has received many prestigious awards this year, such as the Stevie® Awards, BIG Awards for Business and Golden Bridge Awards. Many of these awards recognized the Company's robust launch into the European cannabidiol (CBD) market, estimated by the Brightfield Group to be worth $416 million by the end of 2019.

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here .

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

