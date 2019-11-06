Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Receives Two 2019 BIG Awards for Business

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. ("the Company") (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway® was named Small Business Company of the Year in the Life Sciences, Health, Wellness, and Nutrition category by the Business Intelligence Group's 2019 BIG Awards for Business . Also, Kannaway®'s CEO Blake Schroeder was named Small Business Executive of the Year in the Life Sciences, Health, Wellness, and Nutrition category.

The Business Intelligence Group's 2019 BIG Awards for Business were launched to acknowledge companies, products, and people that are leading their respective industries. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

As the first direct-selling company to bring hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products to market in the U.S. and Europe, Kannaway® was named Small Business Company of the Year to recognize the Company's international advocacy efforts for CBD access and education. The Company held its European Grand Opening Event in Prague in 2018 where more than 2,000 people attended and executives revealed several new innovative CBD products. Kannaway® experienced an increase of nearly 200% in revenue over 2017 revenue, much of that success attributed to its European operations.

"We are honored and humbled to have the hard work of our team recognized by the BIG Awards for Business," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. "2019 was a banner year for revenue growth at the Company, especially in our international operations, and we are proud to continue to be a pioneer for the industry in educating new markets about hemp-based CBD."

Schroeder is one of 60 global leaders recognized by the 2019 BIG Awards for Business and the sole winner of the Small Business Executive of the Year for the Life Sciences, Health, Wellness, and Nutrition category. The award honors his efforts in growing the Company's revenue more than 60 times since joining the executive team along with his work to help expand the Company's product offerings to meet growing consumer demand.

"We are excited by this recognition and believe that it will help us make CBD and hemp-derived products available to people around the world," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "Awards like these continue to boost our reputation as a category leader and set a standard of professionalism that we wish to impart upon the entire industry."

Details about the Business Intelligence Group BIG Awards for Business and the list of 2019 BIG Awards for Business winners are available at https://www.bintelligence.com/big-awards-for-business/ .

To learn more about Kannaway, please visit http://www.kannaway.com .

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here .

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Andrew Hard

Chief Executive Officer CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

andrew.hard@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

P. (858) 283-4016

Investors@medicalmarijuanainc.com

SOURCE Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.medicalmarijuanainc.com

