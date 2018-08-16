Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Recognizes New Brand Ambassadors to Achieve National Director Elite Rank

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, today announced that its subsidiary Kannaway®, the first hemp lifestyle network to offer phyto-cannabinoid botanical products, is recognizing two new brand ambassadors for reaching the company's National Director Elite Rank.

Renita and Scott Brannan have achieved the rank of National Director Elite, which requires achieving a minimum of $135,000 in monthly business volume. The Brannans saw the immense potential of cannabidiol (CBD) being positioned as the next big trend in health and wellness and jumped on the chance to build a CBD business of their own. Since joining Kannaway®, they have become a shining example of success with the company, being recognized many times for their dedication to educating others about CBD.

"Once we learned about Kannaway, we did a lot of research into what the products were and how trustworthy the company was. Hands down, we believe that Kannaway is leading the charge in the industry in terms of quality, consistency and testing methods," brand ambassador Renita Brannan said. "CBD is important to my family, including my husband, kids and even our dog, and I want to share it with everyone I can. We're very excited to continue to grow with this company."

Kannaway® is the first hemp lifestyle network to legally offer hemp-based botanical CBD wellness products. A family oriented company, Kannaway® encourages its brand ambassadors to create their own successful distribution businesses that will positively benefit the wellbeing of the people around them. Under new management, the company has grown more than 50 times in revenue since 2016.

"We are very proud of Renita and Scott's achievement," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. "As Kannaway continues to be an industry leader with our hemp-based products, we are so fortunate to have hard-working people like Renita and Scott representing our company. Their commitment and drive sets an example we can all learn from."

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil. In addition, the company now produces legal Humulus-based products, which are considered GRAS and a "food ingredient".

