Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Showcases International Industry Leadership at European Parliament

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway® will be speaking in the European Parliament at a special event on "The State of Hemp in Europe," to be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, in Brussels, Belgium.

"It's an honor to be able to speak to the lawmakers and representatives at this special event in the heart of the EU about how we can improve the European hemp market for all of its applications including cannabidiol (CBD), which is estimated by the Brightfield Group to be worth $416 million by the end of 2019," said Kannaway® Europe Managing Director Janne Heimonen. "Hemp can help transform our economy, environment and the well-being of European consumers and we welcome any opportunity to be able to share our views regarding the growing hemp industry."

The event, hosted by Italian Member of the European Parliament and TV personality Dino Guarrusso, highlights the European hemp sector and its transformation, challenges and opportunities ahead of a new legislature. Kannaway® Europe Managing Director Janne Heimonen is the only speaker representative from a major consumer brand speaking at the event and will present on comparisons and lessons from the U.S. hemp market. Other speakers include Lorenza Romanese, Managing Director of the European Industrial Hemp Association (EIHA) to which Kannaway® is an active member, international hemp policy experts, top hemp farming executives, EU policy advisors and leading industry social responsibility experts.

"Our company has now spoken to many of the most important regulatory bodies regarding access and sale of hemp-derived products including the World Health Organization, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, Brazil's National Health Surveillance Agency, and Mexico's Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risk," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We're now excited to have the opportunity to speak to the members of the European Parliament about what we're doing, and the potential cannabis and CBD have to influence the health and wellness of its citizens."

Kannaway® currently ships its products to over 30 countries in Europe. The company is working to expand access to CBD and hemp throughout Europe and has grown to over $60 million in sales bookings since its official launch in 2017, a figure that continues to increase each passing year.

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

