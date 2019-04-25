Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Sports Team Welcomes Professional Boxer Austin Dwayne Trout

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway® has welcomed American professional boxer Austin Dwayne Trout as a spokesperson for the company to help spread awareness on the benefits of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) for athletes and active consumers.

"We are excited to have someone on our team who is so excited about furthering our mission of spreading education on the potential wellness benefits of CBD," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. "Austin has taken some hard hits during his career and we hope that our products can help him tackle each day with additional confidence and comfort."

Austin Dwayne Trout is a light middleweight professional boxer fighting out of Las Cruces, New Mexico. Austin made his professional debut at the age of 19 and won his first 26 professional boxing fights. In November 2009, he won the vacant WBC Continental Americas Light Middleweight Title and worked his way to become a mandatory challenger for the WBA Light Middleweight Title, in which he won his first world title.

"Before I was introduced to Kannaway, I was interested in cannabis but didn't have any knowledge about what CBD was or how it could help me. Now that I understand what it is, I can't wait to share what I have learned with the people around me and my fans," said Kannaway® Spokesperson Austin Dwayne Trout. "I use the Kannaway Salve, Gold and Premium Oral Applicators and Pure CBD Liquid mainly to recover from workouts faster and sleep better, but it has improved my overall wellbeing as well."

Kannaway® is the first hemp lifestyle network to legally offer hemp-based botanical CBD wellness products. Trout joins the Kannaway® Sports division, which aims to spread awareness of the many important benefits of CBD by connecting current and former athletes with the education and products they need to help them live happier, more fulfilling lives.

"Trout's successful career showcases that he is committed to performing his best no matter what," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "We're thrilled that we can assist him with this and hopefully help him find natural relief where he couldn't previously."

You can learn more about the company and the other members of the Kannaway® Sports team here. For more information about Kannaway®, please visit https://kannaway.com.

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA). These companies do grow, sell, and distribute hemp-based products and are involved with the federally legal distribution of medical marijuana-based products within certain international markets. Cannabidiol is a natural constituent of hemp oil.

