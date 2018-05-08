Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Unveils New 'Cannabis Beauty' Skincare Line For European Market

The products in the collection are made from proprietary formulas that are safe, effective and toxin-free. Their formulas do not contain artificial foaming agents, sulfates, preservatives, parabens, dyes or fragrance. Each product is intended for all skin types.

"The introduction of these new 'Cannabis Beauty' products in Europe is the first big step since announcing our international expansion as the first direct selling company to feature phyto-cannabinoid-based products in Europe last year," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. "This collection is made from the finest, natural ingredients with an abundance of benefits for beauty enthusiasts."

The "Cannabis Beauty" collection includes:

- Burdock & Hemp Purifying Cleanser:

This purifying herbal cleanser is formulated with Burdock, hemp and only the finest active herbal ingredients. It is designed to purify, nourish and revitalize skin while clearing pores of excess oil and dirt.

- Liquorice and Hemp Exfoliator:

Infused with rosehips, this natural exfoliator is designed to provide you with maximum hydration to diminish fine lines and wrinkles. The liquorice in the product inhibits the production of dark pigmentation due to sun exposure.

- Green Tea Leaf & Hemp Skin-Perfecting Mask:

Powered by a protected East Asian herbal formulation and hemp, this advanced skin-perfecting mask purifies and hydrates skin while improving tone and texture – a true facial in a bottle!

- White Peony & Hemp Vitality Serum:

An intensive and highly active wrinkle-releasing serum that is a one-of-a-kind anti-aging super formula designed to immediately soften and tone skin, providing noticeable improvement in the appearance of expression lines and wrinkles.

- Ginseng & Hemp Nourishing Moisturizer:

This nourishing and deeply hydrating moisturizer uses active East Asian herbal ingredients, hemp and Vitamin C to help repair damaged skin cells and restores visibly aged skin for a balanced, firmer, and more youthful-looking complexion.

"We are happy to offer this new collection to new and current customers in Europe and expand our international reach," said Kannaway® International Vice President Alex Grapov. "There is a lot of enthusiasm in this market and we are confident these products will be well-received."

Kannaway® is the first direct selling company to legally offer hemp-based CBD wellness products to the entire European market, where the market for organic foods is valued at €29.8 billion. Direct selling companies have been extremely successful in Europe, generating more than $35 billion in retail sales in 2015, according to The World Federation of Direct Selling Associations (WFDSA).

Information on Kannaway® in Europe or on how to become a European Kannaway® Brand Ambassador can be found at Kannaway.com/EU.

About Kannaway, LLC

Kannaway, LLC, is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com.

To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA).

