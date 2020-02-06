Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Welcomes Renowned Wellness Expert and Certified Nutrition Coach Daniel Miller as Company Spokesperson

"Kannaway aims to provide consumers from all areas of life around the world with the highest-quality wellness products that are tailored to fit their lifestyles," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "This partnership with Daniel Miller will allow us to better serve our wellness-minded consumers through a unique line of lifestyle products specifically tailored for those looking to add the therapeutic benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) into their active routines. We're also excited for Dan to join our team and help create educational tools and resources for our Brand Ambassadors."

Miller is an internationally renowned nutrition and fitness expert that specializes in developing customized health and wellness programs for a variety of clientele. He bases his programs around modern medical science with the goal of helping others live longer and healthier lives, reduce healthcare costs and achieve greater overall productivity. Miller is a Certified Nutrition Coach through the International Board of Nutrition & Fitness Coaching (IBNFC) and is a member of the Venice Nutrition Coaches Network. Miller holds a Master's degree in Business Administration, Strategic Leadership and Project Management.

"I'm proud to be partnering with Kannaway to develop the world's first cannabis fitness program and the products to support it," said Kannaway® spokesperson Daniel Miller. "Kannaway already has such a prominent presence as a leader in hemp-derived CBD and I am confident that our program will effectively show the world how to manage and activate the endogenous cannabinoid system to improve overall wellbeing, endurance and stamina."

About Kannaway®

Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds® ; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its internal R&D and scientific team and its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Kannalife, Inc . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

