Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Phyto Animal Health Adds HempBone Smoked Salmon Bites for Cats to CBD Pet Product Line

Small cats can enjoy three to four bites daily to help support overall wellness, while larger cats may require a larger serving. CBD has been studied extensively by top-veterinarians to promote cardiovascular function, support healthy joints, and promote neurological health and emotional behavior in pets.

"Our HempBone Bacon Apple Donuts have gained incredible popularity over the past year because of their natural allergen-free ingredients and palatable taste that dogs love," said Phyto Animal Health CEO Ian Quinn. "We wanted to offer a safe and nutritious snack for cats as well so we created HempBone Smoked Salmon Bites. They are one-fourth of the CBD per serving size as the Bacon Apple Donuts and feature a more feline-focused flavor, better meeting the dosing needs and taste preference of cats."

HempBone Smoked Salmon Bites are veterinarian-recommended and now available for purchase on the Phyto Animal Health website. Each chewy bite offers:

1 mg of CBD per bite sourced from hemp plants that contain less than 0.3% THC

An all-natural smoked salmon flavor that cats will love

A Certificate of Analysis verifying the product's Triple Lab Tested™ cannabinoid content and safety

"There is currently an upward trend in the CBD pet supplement industry and for good reason," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "Phyto Animal Health leads this industry trend with premium quality, veterinarian-recommended CBD supplements in a variety of options that are customized to meet the needs of pets of many different sizes and species."

About Phyto Animal Health

As a company that cares about the health and wellbeing of all animals, Phyto Animal Health also cares about the earth. Using the least amount of water and other resources to create its products, the Company aims to leave the smallest footprint possible while helping provide cats, dogs and horses with the nutrients they need to have outstanding mental and physical health.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts ® . Our mission is to be the premier cannabis and hemp industry innovators, leveraging our team of professionals to source, evaluate and purchase value-added companies and products, while allowing them to keep their integrity and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to create awareness within our industry, develop environmentally-friendly, economically sustainable businesses, while increasing shareholder value. For details on Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s portfolio and investment companies, visit www.medicalmarijuanainc.com .

