Medical marijuana market size to grow at a CAGR of 21.86% from 2022 to 2027: The rising number of product launches drives market growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical marijuana market is estimated to grow by USD 21,248.51 million from 2022 to 2027. The market grows at a CAGR of 21.86% during the forecast period according to Technavio. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Marijuana Market

Medical marijuana market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The global medical marijuana market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer medical marijuana in the market are Aurora Cannabis Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., Cresco Labs LLC, Cronos Group Inc., CV Sciences Inc., Etain LLC, HEXO Corp., Isodiol International Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Khiron Life Sciences Corp, Maricann Group Inc, Medical Marijuana Inc., MediPharm Labs Inc., Organigram Holdings Inc., Phoena Holdings Inc, Skye Bioscience Inc., Tikun Olam, Tilray Brands Inc., Trevena Inc, and Verano Holdings LLC and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Company Offerings -

Aurora Cannabis Inc. - The company offers medical marijuana products such as medreleaf PAX live resin luminarium, sedamen, heliova, medreleaf rex 510 vape cartridge and medreleaf sedamen 510 vape cartridge.

The company offers medical marijuana products such as medreleaf PAX live resin luminarium, sedamen, heliova, medreleaf rex 510 vape cartridge and medreleaf sedamen 510 vape cartridge. Khiron Life Sciences Corp - The company offers marijuana such as cannabidiol (CBD) ilemma, and a table of two cannabis registries.

The company offers marijuana such as cannabidiol (CBD) ilemma, and a table of two cannabis registries. Tilray Brands Inc. - The company offers marijuana such as whole flower medical cannabis, ground flower medicinal cannabis, and full spectrum medical cannabis oral solution.

The company offers marijuana such as whole flower medical cannabis, ground flower medicinal cannabis, and full spectrum medical cannabis oral solution. For details on the company and its offerings – Request a sample report

Medical Marijuana Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (oil & tinctures and flower), product (chronic pain, nausea, and others),

The market share growth in the oil and tinctures segment will be significant during the forecast period. Medical cannabis oil refers to a concentrated form of cannabis extract. They are usually made using solvents to extract cannabinoids and other beneficial compounds from the plant. On the other hand, tinctures are liquid extracts that are usually obtained by soaking the cannabis plant material in a solvent such as alcohol or glycerin. Additionally, tinctures are often given under the tongue to process faster absorption into the bloodstream. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global medical marijuana market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global medical marijuana market.

North America is estimated to contribute 47% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. US and Canada have legalized the use of medical marijuana in the region. In addition, the Mexican Supreme Court ordered the Ministry of Health to issue regulations on the medical use of cannabis within six months. The US is one of the major markets for medical marijuana in the region. Expansion of dispensaries and product launches are other factors contributing to the market. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Medical Marijuana Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rising number of product launches is a key factor driving market growth. The increase in demand is due to the legalization of cannabis for medical purposes. New product launches help companies increase sales and market share. In May 2021, Curaleaf announced the launch of a new medical cannabis product in Germany. To cater to a wider range of patients, the company also launched high-THC oil products to meet urgent patient demand, expanding its product portfolio throughout the year. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The increasing number of awareness campaigns is a major trend in the market. Several companies in the market are launching campaigns to educate consumers about the safe and responsible use of medical cannabis to increase sales. For example, in April 2022, New York City launched its first public health awareness campaign focused on medical cannabis. Governor Kathy Hochul has released a new public service announcement as part of the Cannabis Conversation Campaign. Hence, such trends are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Side effects associated with the inappropriate use of medical marijuana are a significant challenge restricting market growth. The active compounds found in medical cannabis are known as cannabinoids, and THC is considered one of the most important and active cannabinoids. Medical cannabis users can experience a variety of side effects which include mood swings, lack of coordination, increased appetite, red eyes, dry mouth, nausea, coughing, sore throat, and decreased reaction time. Therefore, such side effects may adversely affect the introduction of medical cannabis. Hence, such factors are expected to impede the growth potential of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this medical marijuana market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the medical marijuana market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the medical marijuana market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the medical marijuana market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of medical marijuana market companies

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The marijuana market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.86% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 48,197.88 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (medical marijuana and recreational marijuana), type (oil, tinctures, and flower), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increasing legalization of marijuana is notably driving the marijuana market growth.

The US cannabis market is projected to increase by USD 46,904.91 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.03% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by derivative type (CBD, THC, and balanced THC and CBD) and product (medical and recreational). The rising millennial population in key cannabis markets is driving the market growth.

Medical Marijuana Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 21,248.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.59 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aurora Cannabis Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., Cresco Labs LLC, Cronos Group Inc., CV Sciences Inc., Etain LLC, HEXO Corp., Isodiol International Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Khiron Life Sciences Corp, Maricann Group Inc, Medical Marijuana Inc., MediPharm Labs Inc., Organigram Holdings Inc., Phoena Holdings Inc, Skye Bioscience Inc., Tikun Olam, Tilray Brands Inc., Trevena Inc, and Verano Holdings LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Company Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of Companies included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global medical marijuana market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global medical marijuana market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Oil and tinctures - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Oil and tinctures - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Oil and tinctures - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Oil and tinctures - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Oil and tinctures - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Flower - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Flower - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Flower - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Flower - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Flower - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Chronic pain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Chronic pain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Chronic pain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Chronic pain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Chronic pain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Nausea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Nausea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Nausea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Nausea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Nausea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Company Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Company landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Company Analysis

12.1 Companies covered

Exhibit 113: Companies covered

12.2 Market positioning of companies

Exhibit 114: Matrix on company position and classification

12.3 Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Exhibit 115: Aurora Cannabis Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Aurora Cannabis Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Aurora Cannabis Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Aurora Cannabis Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Canopy Growth Corp.

Exhibit 119: Canopy Growth Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Canopy Growth Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Canopy Growth Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Canopy Growth Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Canopy Growth Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 Cresco Labs LLC

Exhibit 124: Cresco Labs LLC - Overview



Exhibit 125: Cresco Labs LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Cresco Labs LLC - Key offerings

12.6 Cronos Group Inc.

Exhibit 127: Cronos Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Cronos Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Cronos Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Cronos Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Cronos Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Etain LLC

Exhibit 132: Etain LLC - Overview



Exhibit 133: Etain LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Etain LLC - Key offerings

12.8 HEXO Corp.

Exhibit 135: HEXO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: HEXO Corp. - Key offerings

12.9 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc

Exhibit 137: Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc - Overview



Exhibit 138: Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc - Key news



Exhibit 140: Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc - Key offerings

12.10 Khiron Life Sciences Corp

Exhibit 141: Khiron Life Sciences Corp - Overview



Exhibit 142: Khiron Life Sciences Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Khiron Life Sciences Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Khiron Life Sciences Corp - Segment focus

12.11 Maricann Group Inc

Exhibit 145: Maricann Group Inc - Overview



Exhibit 146: Maricann Group Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Maricann Group Inc - Key offerings

12.12 Medical Marijuana Inc.

Exhibit 148: Medical Marijuana Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Medical Marijuana Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: Medical Marijuana Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 MediPharm Labs Inc.

Exhibit 151: MediPharm Labs Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: MediPharm Labs Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: MediPharm Labs Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Tikun Olam

Exhibit 154: Tikun Olam - Overview



Exhibit 155: Tikun Olam - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Tikun Olam - Key offerings

12.15 Tilray Brands Inc.

Exhibit 157: Tilray Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Tilray Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Tilray Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Tilray Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Trevena Inc

Exhibit 161: Trevena Inc - Overview



Exhibit 162: Trevena Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Trevena Inc - Key offerings

12.17 Verano Holdings LLC

Exhibit 164: Verano Holdings LLC - Overview



Exhibit 165: Verano Holdings LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Verano Holdings LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Verano Holdings LLC - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 171: Research methodology



Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 173: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations

