Medical Marijuana Market to grow by $ 27.72 bn during 2021-2025, Aphria Inc. and Aurora Cannabis Inc. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a high impact on the medical marijuana market.



Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major trends in the market?

The increasing number of awareness campaigns is a major trend driving the growth of the market.



The market will accelerate at a CAGR of over 19% and the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be $ 27.72 bn.



Aphria Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., Cannabis Sativa Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., Cronos Group Inc., DEMECAN Holding GmbH, GW Pharmaceuticals Plc, Medical Marijuana Inc., Tilray Inc., and VIVO Cannabis Inc., are some of the major market participants.



The plans to increase production and availability of medical marijuana by governments is one of the major factors driving the market.



The North America region will contribute to 46% of the market share.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aphria Inc., Aurora Cannabis Inc., Cannabis Sativa Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., Cronos Group Inc., DEMECAN Holding GmbH, GW Pharmaceuticals Plc, Medical Marijuana Inc., Tilray Inc., and VIVO Cannabis Inc. are some of the major market participants. The plans to increase the production and availability of medical marijuana by governments will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this medical marijuana market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Medical Marijuana Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Medical Marijuana Market is segmented as below:

Application

Chronic Pain



Nausea



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Medical Marijuana Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The medical marijuana market report covers the following areas:

Medical Marijuana Market Size

Medical Marijuana Market Trends

Medical Marijuana Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies an increasing number of awareness campaigns as one of the prime reasons driving the medical marijuana market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Medical Marijuana Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist medical marijuana market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the medical marijuana market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the medical marijuana market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of medical marijuana market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Chronic pain - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Nausea - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aphria Inc.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Cannabis Sativa Inc.

Canopy Growth Corp.

Cronos Group Inc.

DEMECAN Holding GmbH

GW Pharmaceuticals Plc

Medical Marijuana Inc.

Tilray Inc.

VIVO Cannabis Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

