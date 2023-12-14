Medical Mattresses Market to grow by USD 3.81 billion from 2023-2028, Asia to account for 44% of market growth - Technavio

How will the Medical Mattresses Market size evolve over the next few years? 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Mattresses Market 2024-2028
  • The medical mattresses market size is expected to grow by USD 3.81 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.91% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research.

How has the market been segmented based on end-users, and what are the categories within this segmentation?

  • The market has been segmented by End-user (Commercial and Residential), Product (Foam, Innerspring, and Others), and Geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)). Asia will contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

The increasing number of hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers, the growing geriatric population, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are the factors driving the regional market growth. Furthermore, factors such as the growing number of hospital beds in developed and developing countries such as Japan and South Korea and rising healthcare expenditure. In addition, manufacturers and suppliers of medical mattresses are shifting their production facilities and manufacturing units to Asia. This is because of the favorable market conditions such as low labor cost, low cost and high availability of raw materials, and economical logistics costs. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

Arjo AB, Baxter International Inc., Blue Chip Medical Products Inc., CASCO Manufacturing Solutions Inc., Formed Sp. z o. o. Sp.K., Hospital Metalcraft Ltd., Icare Medical Group, Joerns Healthcare LLC, LINET Group SE, Medical Depot Inc., Medline Industries LP, Narang Medical Ltd., PARAMOUNT BED HOLDINGS Co. Ltd., Proactive Medical Products, Select Medical Ltd., Stiegelmeyer GmbH and Co. KG, Stryker Corp., Thomas Hilfen fur Korperbehinderte GmbH and Co. Medico KG., Blake Medical, Invacare Corp.

What medical mattresses does Arjo AB offer?

  • Arjo AB: The company offers medical mattresses such as Auralis, Auralis Plus, Nimbus Professional, and Alpha Active 4 alternating pressure mattresses.

Where will the commercial segment be significant during the forecast period?

  • The commercial segment will be significant during the forecast period. Hospitals, healthcare providers, and rehabilitation facilities are categorized in this segment. The products in this segment may be designed with specific features, such as additional firmness and dynamic pressure redistribution, to meet the specific requirements of the patients in the rehabilitation program. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

How is the rising spread of infectious diseases contributing to the growth of the market?

  • Driver
  • Rising spread of infectious disease
  • Increasing number of hospitals
  • Growing old population globally

Spread of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis (TB) and COVID-19 drives market growth. The growing prevalence of infectious diseases drives admission rates in healthcare facilities. Manufacturers and suppliers introduce advanced products and increase market penetration through efficient distribution networks. They carry this out to meet the high demand from healthcare facilities.

What are the key data covered in this medical mattresses market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the medical mattresses market between 2023 and 2028.
  • Precise estimation of the medical mattress market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the medical mattresses market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of medical mattresses market vendors.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

