Medical Murray Completes Expansions at Illinois Facilities

NORTH BARRINGTON, Ill., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Murray, a leading design and contract manufacturing provider in the medical device industry, has completed expansions of its two Illinois manufacturing and R&D facilities.

At the Medical Murray HQ and R&D facility in North Barrington, IL, a new 5,200 sq. ft. suite offers a dedicated lab for testing devices to ISO and ASTM standards, expanded prototyping workspace, and new growth and hiring opportunities for highly skilled engineering staff. "With this expansion, our team is prepared for new and exciting medical device development projects," stated Tanner Hargens, Medical Murray VP of Business Development. "Our engineers now have full access to a new ISO/IEC 17025 certified testing lab for development and research purposes - which allows Medical Murray to be vertically integrated and provides greater cost and time savings to our customers."

In Lake Zurich, IL, the final allocation of the full 45,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility has allowed the creation of a new 1,600 sq. ft. Class 7 cleanroom, new injection molding machines in a dedicated molding production space, and expanded storage and workspace. "With this new space and associated equipment, we are prepared to support the growth of our existing customers and have the capacity to transfer in additional new products," stated Eric Leopold, Medical Murray President.

These additions come a little over a year after the opening of a 30,000 sq. ft. R&D and manufacturing space located in Charlotte, North Carolina, and brings Medical Murray to a total occupied area of 85,000 sq. ft. All three facilities are ISO 13485:2016 certified for design and manufacturing and are FDA registered.

About Medical Murray

Founded in 1996, Medical Murray is a privately-owned medical technology innovator specializing in the development, testing, and manufacturing of complex catheters, molded components, covered stents and more. We create minimally invasive medical devices used in neurovascular, vascular, urologic, and surgical market applications. From concept to production – Medical Murray can help develop and manufacture your Class II & Class III OEM packaged and sterilized product.

To learn more about Medical Murray's full range of services and capabilities, visit our website at www.medicalmurray.com.

SOURCE Medical Murray

Related Links

www.medicalmurray.com

