Medical Mutual Rebrands to Curi

RALEIGH, N.C., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Mutual Holdings, Inc., today announced that it is rebranding to Curi, a new name and brand that better reflect the company's mission to help physicians in medicine, business, and life. The Curi name captures the constant curiosity that the company has had since its founding—a curiosity to continually look for new ways to meet the ever-evolving needs of physicians.

"The opportunities and challenges facing today's physicians have never been greater," said Curi's CEO Dale Jenkins. "The Curi brand is a natural evolution for our company that emphasizes our singular focus on caring and finding solutions for these caregivers—both in their practices and in their daily lives. Our team is proud to walk alongside physicians and those who support them each and every day."

The company that would grow to become Curi was established as Medical Mutual Insurance Company of North Carolina in 1975, when other carriers stopped offering malpractice insurance to physicians in North Carolina. Since then, the company's insurance offerings have expanded to 46 states and the District of Columbia, with concentrations of customers in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

A mutual company owned by physicians, Curi has also expanded its offerings beyond medical malpractice insurance to a variety of services for physicians and medical practices, including wealth management and other financial services, health policy consulting, and well-being programs.

"Our former name hadn't accurately reflected all we do for a while—and in fact, it had become more and more limiting as we expanded our offerings and our geographies," said Curi's Chief Commercial Officer, Tony Vance. "Curi will allow us to continue our growth and evolution—to be the passionately curious partner that physicians and those who support physicians expect and deserve."

The company's comprehensive rebrand includes:

A new name— A name that points to curiosity, an essential trait among physicians, and a trait that propels the Curi team forward in their pursuit of ways to support physicians.

A name that points to curiosity, an essential trait among physicians, and a trait that propels the Curi team forward in their pursuit of ways to support physicians. A new logo —Inspired by the company's legacy and its previous logo, the Curi mark signifies passion and curiosity.

—Inspired by the company's legacy and its previous logo, the Curi mark signifies passion and curiosity. A brighter color palette —Curi breaks from the traditional greens and blue of the healthcare industry with bright colors that differentiate the company from its peers.

—Curi breaks from the traditional greens and blue of the healthcare industry with bright colors that differentiate the company from its peers. A more modern digital presence—The company is launching three new websites: Curi.com, Curi Practice Services, and Curi Capital—all of which represent a more streamlined experience for visitors, returning members, and customers.

For more information about the company and the rebrand, visit www.curi.com.

About Curi

Curi (www.curi.com) is the premier provider of products, services, and experiences for physicians and those who support them. From medical malpractice insurance to wealth management to well-being programs, the company—built by physicians for physicians—has been passionately curious about identifying new ways to meet the ever-evolving needs of physicians since it was founded as Medical Mutual Insurance Company of North Carolina in 1975.

SOURCE Curi - a Medical Mutual Company

Related Links

http://www.curi.com

