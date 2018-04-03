Medical Offices Get Paid Faster With New Web-Based Physician Billing Service From C&C Medical Administration

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- C&C Medical Administration today announced a new web-based medical billing service that helps medical business owners, doctors, physicians, and healthcare providers get paid faster. The service stops coding mistakes and lower claims rejections so doctors save time and make more money.

The iClaim service is compliant with HIPAA and is ICD-10 and MU Certified.

"Our professional medical billing solutions are effective and practical," said Fernando Castillo, president of C&C Medical Administration, based in Hollywood, Florida. "Many doctor's offices struggle to get paid by insurance companies. With medical billing outsourcing we can reduce the typical rejection rate of 30-40 percent down to 2 percent so they can increase their revenue."

Office managers can get a free practice analysis to see how they will benefit by calling our medical billing experts at 877-450-6782 or going online to http://ccmedicalbilling1.com/contact.php

"Doctors are very important to the community. I want to help them in any way that I can," he said. "Doctors went to school to learn medicine, but they don't understand the business side. They make mistakes with billing coding and that affects how much money they will make. Our medical billing coding services takes care of the administrative details and provides the correct medical billing codes so they have a fewer rejected claims."

C&C Medical Administration uses a medical billing website to act as an integrated clearing house. It also sends electronic health records and claims to insurance companies.

"Every physician and healthcare provider deserves to be paid and deserves to receive full comprehensive reports about paid claims. Our iClaim system effortlessly avails our customers of a smooth integration feature with billing, scheduling, eligibility of insurance as well as a comprehensive report system," he said.

With the C & C Medical billing service and iClaim solutions you get to:

Real time access: Our iClaim services and medical billing services is internet-based so physicians and office managers can review every part of their billing, denials, coding, charges, statements and much more anytime and anywhere. Improved reporting to help doctors make smarter decisions and get access to hundreds of reports on the go and with a simple touch of the button. This service opens data to you anytime you need it, thus indulging you with the ability to consult, keep your practice at your fingertips and make better decisions for your business at any point in time.

Faster claim payments: We guarantee that our claims are always paid the first time they are submitted. The system also guarantees a faster fund payment and our iClaim billing service has one of the highest acceptance rate in the business thus leaving you with few or no unpaid claims.

Flexible and streamlined services: Our personalized and flexible billing solutions will streamline your billing needs to optimize and coordinate your business finances. Our professionals will bring their expertise to manage payments, inquiries, and acquisitions which delivers practical and functional solutions for your medical billing.

Competitive advantages: Stay ahead of the competition by concentrating your efforts on what matters. Our skilled workforce will handle your billing and manage other important aspects like audit reports, coding and credentialing and other relevant services important to your business.

"Our goal is to maximize your earning potential by reducing your expenses and increasing the net yield of your practice, allowing you to spend more time with patients and less time with paperwork," Castillo said. "We understand how important it is for you to save money without investing in expensive hardware, software, networks, and other technological equipment. We will provide you with the personal attention you deserve, and partner with you to ensure your business achieves maximum profitability and efficiency."

About C & C Medical Administration, Inc.

C & C Medical Administration, Inc. is a medical billing, medical coding and physician billing company dedicated to work with legitimate and professional healthcare providers to generate outstanding results and comprehensive solutions for improving their revenue and billings. Our clients in return get to experience the satisfaction and confidence that accompanies consulting with a proven medical billing expert with a track record of excellence. Put that on the same page with our world-class service and ability to craft personalized billing solutions for clients.

